Booming Demand for Medical Device Hygiene Spurs Global Medical Device Coatings Market to 2030

The global market for Coatings for Medical Devices estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Anti-Microbial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Drug-Eluting segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Coatings for Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030.



AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp.

Allvivo Vascular, Inc.

Armoloy of Connecticut, Inc.

AST Products, Inc.

Biocoat, Inc.

Carmeda AB

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Hydromer, Inc.

N2 Biomedical

N8 Medical, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Precision Coating Co., Inc.

Royal DSM

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

SurModics, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 450 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Medical Devices COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal

COVID-19 Falters Expansion of Global Medical Device Coating Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Coatings for Medical Devices - A Prelude

Classification of Medical Devices

Coatings Reduce Wear and Friction of Medical Devices

Global Medical Device Coating Market Displays Exciting Shades of Prosperity

Antimicrobial Coatings Hold Major Slice of Medical Device Coating Market

Hydrophilic Coatings to Exhibit Faster Growth

Cardiovascular Device Coatings Remain Primary Application Segment

The US and Europe Rule, while Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Market

US - The Largest Region

Competitive Landscape

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Boost Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption of Antimicrobial Coatings

Growing Aging Population Increases the Demand for Medical Device Coatings

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Coatings for Cardiovascular Devices Driven by Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Focus on Minimally-Invasive Surgeries to Buoy Demand

Coatings on Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) to Witness Significant Growth

Growing Usage of Hydrophilic Surface Coatings Spurs Demand

Hydromer Hydrophilic Coatings - Healthcare and Medical Applications

Uptake of Sophisticated Medical Devices to Present New Opportunities

Research into Novel Coatings Gains Ground

Nanocoatings Poised to Make Rapid Gains

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings

Technological Advancements in Medical Coatings Market

New Substrates and Devices for the Medical Device Industry

Addressing Challenges with Coating Devices/Parts Manufactured using AM Methods

Different Techniques for Composite Metal Coatings of Medical Implants

Medical Device Industry Turns to Plasma-Applied Coatings

Advancements in Coatings and Cleaning to Drive Medical Device Innovation

Innovative Coating can Increase the Safety of Medical Devices

Innovation of Revolutionary Coating Technologies for Medical Devices for Preventing Pandemics in Future

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Bodes Well for Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries (2019)

Rapid Urbanization Drives Demand Prospects for Medical Device Coatings Market

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Increasing Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Key Restraints & Challenges

High Upfront Cost & Escalating Prices of Raw Materials

Tortuous, Time-Intensive Regulatory Approval

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

