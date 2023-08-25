Innovations in Nanomaterials Elevate Global Architectural Coatings Market, Predicts $98.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Architectural Coatings: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Architectural Coatings estimated at US$64.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$98.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$60.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alkyd segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Architectural Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured) -

Asian Paints Limited

AzkoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.

Masco Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Jotun Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 431 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $64.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $98.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Architectural Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Pandemic Impact on the Paints and Coatings Industry

COVID-19 Turns Attention to Homes, Bodes Well for Architectural Coatings Market

Introduction to Paints and Coatings

Global Paints and Coatings Industry in US$ Billion: 2018-2025

Architectural Coatings

Raw Materials Used in Coatings

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Growth Drivers

Architectural Coatings Anticipated to Grow Despite Slowdown in Global Construction Industry

Analysis by Resin Type

World Architectural Coatings Market by Resin Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, and Other Resin Types

Analysis by Technology

World Architectural Coatings Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Water Borne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating

Regional Analysis

World Architectural Coatings Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Architectural Coatings Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, USA, Japan, and Europe

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for Eco-Friendly Architectural Coatings

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend

Prevailing Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Contractors, Formulators and DIY Consumers Influence Uptake of Architectural Coatings

Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Population Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Growing Opportunities in the Interior Decoration Vertical

Architectural Coatings with Stain Resistance Feature Gain Traction

Rising Demand for Faux Finish Coatings Augurs Well

Evolving Use of Nanomaterials in Coatings Processing Augurs Well

Nanoclay Seeks Role in Coating Formulations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4ej2v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment