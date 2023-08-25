Innovations in Nanomaterials Elevate Global Architectural Coatings Market, Predicts $98.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Architectural Coatings: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Architectural Coatings estimated at US$64.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$98.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$60.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alkyd segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Architectural Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|431
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$64.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$98.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Architectural Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Pandemic Impact on the Paints and Coatings Industry
- COVID-19 Turns Attention to Homes, Bodes Well for Architectural Coatings Market
- Introduction to Paints and Coatings
- Global Paints and Coatings Industry in US$ Billion: 2018-2025
- Architectural Coatings
- Raw Materials Used in Coatings
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Growth Drivers
- Architectural Coatings Anticipated to Grow Despite Slowdown in Global Construction Industry
- Analysis by Resin Type
- World Architectural Coatings Market by Resin Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, and Other Resin Types
- Analysis by Technology
- World Architectural Coatings Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Water Borne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating
- Regional Analysis
- World Architectural Coatings Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Architectural Coatings Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, USA, Japan, and Europe
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for Eco-Friendly Architectural Coatings
- Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical
- Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend
- Prevailing Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
- Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
- Contractors, Formulators and DIY Consumers Influence Uptake of Architectural Coatings
- Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
- Population Growth
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Growing Opportunities in the Interior Decoration Vertical
- Architectural Coatings with Stain Resistance Feature Gain Traction
- Rising Demand for Faux Finish Coatings Augurs Well
- Evolving Use of Nanomaterials in Coatings Processing Augurs Well
- Nanoclay Seeks Role in Coating Formulations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
