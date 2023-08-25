Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Poised for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach $886.1 Million by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butyric Acid Derivatives: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Butyric Acid Derivatives estimated at US$496.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$886.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sodium Butyrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$438.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium Butyrate segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Butyric Acid Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$246.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$97.8 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L

Kemin Industries Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Palital Feed Additives B.V

Perstorp Holdings AB

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 370 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $496.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $886.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Butyric Acid Derivatives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Butyric Acid Derivatives: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Sodium Butyrate Accounts for Dominant Share

Regional Landscape

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concern Over In-Feed Antibiotic Usage Opens Opportunities for Butyric Acid Derivatives as Substitute

Increasing level of Compliance for Ban on Antibiotic Growth Promoters Augurs Well for Market Growth

A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in Select Countries

Focus on Animal Disease Management Stimulates Demand

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations to Improve Efficacy

Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth Opportunities

Global Meat Production Volume in Million Tonnes for Beef & Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016-Apr 2020

Global Meat Consumption in Million Tonnes for Beef & Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016 - Apr 2020

Swine Sector: A Major Market for Butyric Acid Derivatives

Global Pork Production Volume by Country in Thousand Metric Tons: Jul 2020

Global Pork Consumption by Country (%): Jul 2020

Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E

Global Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E

Micro-encapsulation Aids in Enhanced Utilization Rates

Macro Trends Influencing Demand

Expanding Global Population and Continuous Rise In Meat Consumption to Drive Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3coeg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment