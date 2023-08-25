Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Collaborates with Top Notch Integrated Wellness Residences Through “Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare”

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is proud to announce a pilot programme, "Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare," which aims to cultivate Malaysia as an active retirement living destination worldwide. The one-year pilot programme sees MHTC collaborating with four (4) leading integrated wellness residences namely Domitys Bangsar, Komune Living & Wellness, ReU Living, and Sunway Sanctuary, located in Kuala Lumpur.



Driven by a commitment to advancing preventive wellness, MHTC is co-creating alongside industry partners to address a niche segment within the healthcare industry. Building on the success of its Premium Wellness Programme launched earlier this year, which seamlessly merges tailored healthcare packages with diverse hotel experiences, MHTC is exploring personalised active senior care and wellness solutions, to position Malaysia as a leading destination for active retirement living.

Announced in conjunction with the World Senior Citizen's Day, celebrated on 21st August, this pilot initiative proactively addresses the challenges posed by the “silver tsunami” and the rapidly aging society. According to a recent report published by World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030, one (1) in six (6) people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. At this time, the share of the population aged 60 years and over will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. The number of persons aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million.

MHTC remains steadfast in facilitating and promoting the Malaysian healthcare travel industry by coordinating industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships, at home and abroad. The four (4) participating integrated wellness residences have been carefully curated based on their excellence in offering personalised value-based care, state-of-the-art technology for preventive and curative treatments, as well as a wide range of activities to promote overall well-being.

The pilot programme was commemorated by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony between the integrated wellness residences involved and MHTC. The event is aimed to introduce the participating facilities and highlight the varied range of packages offered, which starts from USD1,250 (MYR5,800) for flexible stay options from three (3) to six (6) months. The programme serves as a new segment that MHTC is developing for the healthcare travel industry, advancing the industry’s contribution as a key export service to the country.

Presently, each facility has already established working partnerships with some of MHTC’s member hospitals. Hence, this impetus will also set in motion MHTC's partners to engage with international networks, allowing global outreach to raise awareness and attract more healthcare travellers to Malaysia. This collaborative effort will spur value-creation for industry players and scale up Malaysia Healthcare’s seamless end-to-end ecosystem.

"Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class healthcare services and promoting Malaysia as a preferred choice for active retirement living and holistic wellness. The end goal is to build a sustainable future for the healthcare system and by partnering with such exceptional integrated wellness residences, we are confident that we will help enable and create awareness on the programme, designed to allow seniors to age actively surrounded by various experiential facilities and personal care," said Farizal B. Jaafar, Acting Chief Executive Officer, MHTC.

With the help of technology and science, today’s seniors are living longer and more active than ever before. Based on studies from WHO, the global population for people aged 60 years and older is expected to total up to two (2) billion by 2050. “Malaysia’s healthcare industry is adapting and aims to deliver more value-added and unique offerings to fill the gaps in the healthcare services,” added Farizal.

“To create a holistic lifestyle, many senior communes are embracing differentiated and customised health and wellness programmes. Research has shown that community bonding and social engagement are one of the key factors in sustaining health and longevity, and this philosophy is one of the key drivers for the development of the four (4) integrated wellness residence facilities. With engaging social programmes, nutritious meal plans and a variety of physical activities plus top notch medical and care services available here, seniors can now live well and thrive in a safe, enriching and supporting environment, to maintain both their physical and mental well-being,” commented Farizal.

The launch event was attended by key representatives from the participating facilities including, Sophie Lim, Vice President Senior Living & Strategic Planning, Domitys Bangsar; Mark Chen, General Manager of Komune Living & Wellness; Anna Chew, Chief Executive Officer of ReU Living; and Dato' Lau Beng Long, President of Sunway Healthcare Group, representing Sunway Sanctuary.

“Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare” offers a variety of packages for healthcare travellers, ranging from short stays or longer residence. These packages provide access to world-class healthcare facilities, personalised care, and a range of wellness activities, ensuring a rejuvenating and fulfilling experience for all residents.

As Malaysia takes a valiant step towards becoming an active retirement living destination, the pilot programme "Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare" sets the stage to spur industry development. With its holistic approach to healthcare travel encompassing wellness and active senior healthcare, Malaysia is poised to become a global leader in providing exceptional active retirement experiences.

For more information about "Rejuvenate with Malaysia Healthcare" and the services offered by the partnering organisations, please visit here.

For comprehensive information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, including healthcare travel, visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org.my. Stay updated with Malaysia Healthcare by following our social media accounts on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/malaysiahealthcare.org and on LinkedIn through the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council.

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of facilitating and promoting the country’s healthcare travel industry, recognised as a key export service sector for the country. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 90 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.

ABOUT DOMITYS

The Ascott Limited is a member of CapitaLand Investment. It is one of the leading international lodging owner-operators with properties across Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA. Its portfolio of serviced apartment, coliving and hotel brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Préférence, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello; and it has a brand partnership with Domitys. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.

ABOUT KOMUNE

Komune Living & Wellness - Southeast Asia’s largest co-living and wellness hotel, is a one-of-a-kind facility that has been designed specifically to help its residents live longer, healthier, and happier. The development, located alongside a serene 122-acres Tasik Permaisuri Park in Cheras, is the first integrated facility in Asia that combines senior co-living spaces with a dedicated wellness hub that will offer professional senior care services, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and luxurious pampering options to both residents and walk-in guests. Our objective is to create a safe and engaging community for seniors, where they can age actively with all the facilities and support their need to maintain both their physical and mental well-being.

ABOUT ReU

ReU Living is a joint venture between Tan & Tan Developments Berhad and Meaningfull Life Sdn Bhd. The name ReU (pronounced Re-You) is derived from the combination of the word Re and You. You being our guest, and the focus of our assisted living and care services for your Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation, Renewal, Restoration, Relaxation and Retirement. ReU Living’s specialisation is in post-operative care for orthopaedics, stroke recovery, cancer care as well as senior strengthening and mobility. ReU Living supports that with its network of specialists which includes DBC’s state-of-the-art in-house physio centre along with its panel of specialists; doctors (geriatric), speech therapists, dieticians, TCM doctors, counsellors and more.

ABOUT SUNWAY SANCTUARY

Sunway Sanctuary, a prestigious senior living destination in Malaysia, caters to the rising demand for premier retirement options in Greater Kuala Lumpur. Residents enjoy a comprehensive monthly subscription that covers lodging, dining, housekeeping, laundry, concierge services, and beyond. With 235 sophisticated studios and suites, the establishment is built on six core pillars: strategic location, holistic well-being, curated experiences, top-notch fitness facilities, elegant design, and seamless healthcare access via Sunway Medical Centre. Amenities include an infinity pool, fitness center, karaoke lounges, and more. Designed for active seniors and those in transition, it offers tailored activities and wellness programs.

