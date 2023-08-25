Textile Enzymes Market - Global Industry Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Enzymes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Source, By Type, By Application, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile enzymes market is on the brink of substantial growth in the forecasted period of 2024-2028F, driven by the dynamic demands of the textile industries for various manufacturing processes. The textiles and apparel market on a global scale has witnessed an almost twofold expansion over the last two decades.

This surge has not only impacted the market for raw materials but also led to significant growth in intermediate markets. Within this landscape, the global textile enzyme market has emerged as a rapidly advancing sector, playing a pivotal role in the production of top-tier textile products. Enzymes, as natural proteins, find versatile applications across various industrial processes, including textile manufacturing.

They present a range of advantages over conventional chemical methods, offering reduced environmental footprints and enhanced operational efficiency. These attributes have garnered attention from textile producers seeking sustainable alternatives. With an escalating demand for environmentally conscious textile goods and the rising integration of enzyme-based technologies in textile processing, the global textile enzyme market is experiencing robust expansion.

Driven by this momentum and buoyed by ongoing research and development investments by industry leaders, the market is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future. Enzymes not only hold the promise of lowering pollution levels but also stand as a key solution for reducing the environmental impact of textile production while maintaining product excellence.

Additionally, the anticipation of novel production processes and the diversification of product offerings by key market players augur well for the lucrative prospects in the global textile enzymes market.

Growing Interested in Sustainable Textile Products is Driving the Market Share



Currently, there has been a growing interest in sustainable textile products as consumers become more conscious about the impact of fashion on the environment. In response, the textile industry has been seeking ways to reduce its environmental impact and shift towards more sustainable practices. One promising solution is the use of textile enzymes, which can improve the efficiency of textile production while reducing its environmental footprint.

Textile enzymes are natural proteins that catalyze chemical reactions, which can help break down fibers, remove impurities, and enhance the texture and feel of fabrics. They can be used in various stages of textile production, such as de-sizing, scouring, bleaching, and finishing. Enzymes can replace or reduce the need for harsh chemicals traditionally used in textile production, resulting in less pollution, less water and energy usage, and less waste.



One of the most significant benefits of using textile enzymes in sustainable textile production is the reduction in the use of chemicals. Traditional chemical processes used in textile production, such as bleach and dye, can be toxic and polluting, causing harm to the environment and human health. By using enzymes instead, textile producers can significantly reduce the amount of chemicals used in the production process, thereby minimizing their environmental impact.

Another advantage of using textile enzymes is their ability to improve the quality of textile products. Enzymes can enhance the texture and feel of fabrics, make them more durable, and improve their appearance. For example, enzymes can be used for bio-polishing, a process that creates a softer and smoother fabric, making it more comfortable to wear.

Adoption of Enzyme-Based Technologies in Textile Processing



Enzyme-based technologies are increasingly being adopted in textile processing due to their many benefits over traditional chemical processes. Enzymes are natural proteins that can catalyze chemical reactions, and their use in textile processing can lead to higher-quality products, reduced environmental impact, and improved efficiency.

One major advantage of enzyme-based technologies is their specificity. Enzymes can be designed to target specific fibers, such as cotton, wool, or silk, and specific processes, such as bio-polishing, de-sizing, and fabric softening. This specificity means that enzymes can achieve high-quality results with minimal waste, reducing the amount of energy, water, and chemicals required in the process.

Hence, enzyme-based technologies offer a promising solution for the textile industry seeking to reduce its environmental footprint, increase efficiency, and produce high-quality products, with continued innovation in enzyme technology and increasing demand for sustainable textile products, and adoption of enzyme-based technologies in textile processing. Therefore, the demand for textile enzymes is going to rise globally in the forecasted period.



Rising Use of Textile Enzymes as Bleaching Agent



Bio-polishing is a textile finishing process that uses enzymes to improve the surface smoothness, luster, and hand feel of cotton and other cellulosic fabrics. It is one of the most popular applications of textile enzymes in the textile industry, and it offers several advantages over traditional chemical treatments.

In bio-polishing, cellulase enzymes are used to selectively remove protruding fibers from the surface of the fabric, leaving a smooth and uniform surface. This process not only gives a better appearance to the fabric but also reduces the tendency of pilling, which is the formation of tiny balls of fiber on the surface of the fabric.

One of the primary benefits of using textile enzymes in bio-polishing is that it is a more sustainable and eco-friendly process than traditional chemical treatments. The enzymes used in bio-polishing are biodegradable and non-toxic, meaning that they are more environmentally friendly than traditional chemicals used in textile finishing.

Furthermore, bio-polishing reduces the amount of water and energy required for the finishing process, which can help to reduce the environmental impact of textile production and increase the demand for textile enzymes globally.

As consumers continue to demand more sustainable and high-quality textile products, the use of textile enzymes in bio-polishing is likely to become even more popular in the textile industry. Therefore, all these factors will propel the textile enzymes' demand globally in the forecasted period.



Favorable Government Policies



Government policies play a critical role in shaping the textile industry, from the production and processing of textile products to their disposal. Governments around the world have implemented various policies to regulate the textile industry, promote sustainability, and protect the environment and human health.

Many governments have implemented regulations to control the use of chemicals and dyes in textile production to prevent pollution and protect human health. For example, the European Union's REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) regulation aims to regulate the use of hazardous chemicals in textile production and other industries.

Governments also play a role in promoting the circular economy in the textile industry. The circular economy is an economic model that aims to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency by keeping products and materials in use for as long as possible. Many governments have implemented policies to promote textile recycling and reduce textile waste.

As consumers continue to demand more sustainable and environmentally friendly textile products, it is likely that governments will continue to play an important role in shaping the industry where textile enzymes will play a vital role and increase the growth rate in upcoming period.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Textile Enzymes market.

Novozymes A/S

BESTZYME BIO-ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

AB Enzymes GmbH

BASF SE

Denykem Ltd

Royal DSM NV

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

Ultreze Enzymes Pvt Ltd

Epygen Labs FZ LLC

Report Scope:



Textile Enzymes Market, By Source:

Animal Tissues

Micro-organisms

Plants

Textile Enzymes Market, By Type :

Amylases

Cellulase

Catalase

Pectinase

laccase

Others

Textile Enzymes Market, By Application:

Bio-polishing

De sizing

Enzymatic bleaching

Bio scouring

Textile Enzymes Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Bangladesh

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

