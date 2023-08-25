Global Nanosilica Market Industry Report 2023: Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2023 & 2024-2028 - Growing Demand from the EV and Rubber Industries

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanosilica Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F, Segmented By Type, By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Nanosilica is on a trajectory of substantial growth, expected to extend throughout the forecasted period up to 2028. This growth is primarily fueled by the burgeoning demand emanating from the rubber industry.

Expanding beyond the rubber domain, the demand for nanosilica continues to surge from the construction industry, driven by a heightened consumer interest in housing and real estate. Within concrete, nanosilica serves as a strengthening agent, significantly enhancing mechanical attributes such as durability, compressive strength, and flexural strength. Additionally, nanosilica finds utility in superhydrophobic coatings, imparting high water repellency and a low sliding angle.

The versatility of nanosilica extends its reach across diverse sectors, encompassing healthcare and medicine, plastics, food, cosmetics, electronics, agriculture, batteries, and more. For instance, in the aerospace industry, nanosilica coatings contribute to reduced aerodynamic drag and enhanced safety.

As applications span across these sectors, the surging demand for nanosilica is poised to underpin the market's growth trajectory during the projected period, presenting a dynamic landscape of opportunities.

Growing Demand from the Rubber Industry



Nanosilica is worked as a reinforcing agent, which is used to strengthen vulcanized rubber's mechanical properties. Nanosilica may also be used to boost the tensile strength of natural rubber from 0.33 MPa to 15 MPa. Nanosilica is increasingly used as an additive in different types of rubber, such as silicone rubber, styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), natural rubber, nitrile rubber (NBR), ethylene acrylic rubber (AEM) and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). Nanosilica also enhances other mechanical properties of the rubber, such as anti-friction, toughness, anti-aging, and durability.



For instance, in May 2022, Z.C. Rubber launched Westlake and Goodride ultra-high-performance passenger car tires for the European market, which use Nanosilica to improve their grip.



Additionally, Nanosilica is used as a reinforcing agent in concrete, which improves its mechanical properties such as flexural strength, compressive strength, and durability. It makes concrete more workable and less permeable. Along with this, nano silica also provides longer service life and reduced maintenance costs.

In addition, nano silica-based materials are also more environmentally friendly, as they require less energy and resources to produce. Nanosilica also reduces water absorption and chloride penetration in cement concrete, which makes concrete a high-potential, high-performance, and quick restoration material. The rising demand for high-performance concrete in the construction industry increases the demand for nano silica.



For instance, Astrra Chemicals produce nano silica which is widely used in cement and concrete to improve performance because of its pozzolanic reactivity besides the pore-filling effect. Therefore, increasing demand for nano silica from the construction and rubber industry will lead to the growth of the nanosilica market globally in the upcoming years.



Increasing Demand for Battery by Electric Vehicles



In the current battery technology, the liquids and solids interact, causing a low-level discharge. This decreases the shelf life of a battery. To overcome this problem, Nanomaterials can be used as a coating to separate the electrodes from any liquids in the battery when the battery is not in use which further helps to increase the life of the battery. With the increase in demand for electric vehicles, the demand for lithium-ion batteries also increases.



For instance, according to the Global E.V. Outlook 2022, consumers spent USD 250 billion on electric vehicle purchases in 2021, which is a 65% increase over 2021. Furthermore, global sales of electric cars have kept rising strongly in 2022, with 2 million sold in the first quarter, up 75% from the same period in 2021.



Therefore, a shift towards electric vehicles in developed and developing countries would increase the growth of vehicles, resulting in an increased demand for nano silica.



Additionally, Nanosilica is used as a filler in electronic materials such as encapsulants, adhesives, and coatings. It enhances the electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties of these materials, making them more efficient and durable. Moreover, nano silica is used as a tool to investigate many approaches of medical science in many ways, such as drug delivery agents, which help to improve the bioavailability and efficacy of drugs, implants & coatings, where it enhances their biocompatibility and reduces the risk of infection.



Thus, the utilization of nano-silica in the battery and healthcare sectors propels the growth of the Global nano silica market in the projected years.



P-Type Will Continue to Be a Key Type



P-type nano-silica is widely utilized to provide premium filler materials for various kinds of resins. Alongside being an improvement filler for concrete and a variety of composites used in the construction sector, it is also utilized as a replacement for plastics and rubber.

The construction industry's growing need for P-type nano-silica and the increase in both residential and commercial buildings also collectively help in reducing the thermal cracking produced by the heat of cement hydration, increased durability towards the attack of acid waters & sulphates, and the expansion of biomedical applications including bioimaging, drug delivery, and adjuvant treatments.



Additionally, the S-type has a dispersivity property, due to which it can be used as high content filler material for several resin applications. S-type Nano silica is less costly than p-type Nano silica. Due to wide applications in various sector, including coatings, electronics, and varnishes, which help to reduce viscosity, increases fluidity and flash. Thus, all these factors make it useful for filler for liquid-type sealants, external additive materials, and sintering materials. All these factors drive Global Nanosilica market demand during the forecast period.



However, exposure to silica dust could lead to respiratory problems and lung problems, and continuous exposure to silica could lead to irritation or damage to the eyes as well as other health effects, including fever, chills, flu-like illness, cough, headache, and chest tightness. Strict government rules regarding the use of nano-silica in various consumer products such as cosmetics and personal care, food & beverages due to their harmful impact on health further is expected to restrain the growth of global nanosilica market.

Moreover, the availability of substitutes for nano-silica, such as nano titanium dioxide, nano titanium oxide, and nano aluminum dioxide, provide better or equivalent results when used with concrete. These nanomaterials act as concrete fillers and help in reducing hydration rate and settling time. The approval of nano titanium dioxide by the FDA for use in food, drugs, and cosmetics has gained manufacturers' interest resulting in restraining the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for Battery in Electric Vehicles

Increasing demand from Rubber Industry

Raising demand from Coatings Sector

Market Trends & Developments

Product Launches

Merger's & Acquisitions

Technological Advancements

Challenges

High cost for production

Emission of Silica Fumes

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in global Nanosilica market.

Evonik Industries AG

NanoPore Incorporated

nanoComposix

Bee Chems

Cabot Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Report Scope:



Nanosilica Market, By Type:

P-Type (Porous)

S-Type (Spherical)

Others

Nanosilica Market, By Application:

Rubber

Coatings

Plastics

Battery

Others

Nanosilica Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Vietnam

Indonesia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

