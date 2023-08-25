Global Artificial Organs Market Research Report 2023-2028: From 3D Bioprinting to Neural Interfaces - New Technologies Paving the Way for Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Organs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Artificial Organs Market is projected to reach a value of $17.7 billion by 2028 from $14.4 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%
This report examines the factors driving growth in the artificial organ market, and it reviews major players, established companies, and new entrants. The market is segmented into artificial hearts, artificial kidneys, artificial lungs, artificial pancreases, and cochlear implants.
The increasing prevalence of organ failure, shortage of donor organs, technological advancements, and growing healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
The demand for organs is likely to rise in the future due to poor lifestyle habits such as excessive alcohol intake and smoking, which is leading to organ damage. The demand could also arise from accidents such as physical trauma. The general deterioration of organs with aging and wear and tear could give rise to a demand for organs in older people.
Reasons for Growth
- Chronic diabetes and infection or prolonged blood pressure lead to chronic kidney failure.
- Inheritance of liver disease, viral infection, autoimmune diseases, liver cancer, or other toxins. These diseases cause the liver cells to die and scar tissue to form, resulting in loss of function.
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, or pulmonary hypertension gives rise to the demand for lung transplants.
- Diseases such as cardiomyopathy (where heart muscles are weakened or stiffened), myocarditis (inflammation of heart muscles), or coronary heart disease (blockages in blood vessels) could lead someone to require a heart transplant.
- Growing awareness about the benefits of using artificial organs over traditional organ transplantation surgeries and an increase in R&D investments focused on developing new types of artificial organs is an additional factor propelling the growth of this market.
Report Includes
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Discussion about the benefits of using artificial organs over traditional organs in transplantation surgeries, and increase in development of new types of artificial organs as driving factors to the market
- Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome from those to reach its commercialization potential
- Insights into R&D investments, government growth-promoting policies, rules, and regulations
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis
- Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott, Getinge AB, LivaNova, Nipro Corp. and Sonova
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|114
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$14.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$17.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Highlights of the Artificial Organs Market
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions
- Overview
- Artificial Organs
Chapter 4 Market Trends
- Market Drivers
- Aging Population
- Diabetic Cases by Countries
- Chronic Kidney Disease Cases by Countries
- Penetration of Artificial Organs in Emerging Markets
- Market Opportunity
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Introduction
- Artificial Heart
- Artificial Kidney
- Artificial Lung
- Artificial Pancreas
- Cochlear Implant
Chapter 6 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
- Introduction
- Covid-19 Impact on the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Industries
- Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
- Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments
- Covid-19 Impact on Artificial Organs Markets
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Industry Scenario
- Company Shares
Chapter 9 Emerging/Upcoming Technologies
- Key/Emerging Technologies/Trends in the Market
- Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- Organ-On-A-Chip
- Bio-Fabrication and 3D Bioprinting
- Biomaterials and Biocompatible Materials
- Immunomodulation and Immunotolerance Strategies
- Neural Interfaces and Brain-Machine Interfaces
- Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
Chapter 10 M&A and Fundings Outlook
- M&A Analysis
- Syncardia System's Acquisition by Versa Capital Management
- Abiomed's Acquisition of Berlin Heart
- Livanova's Acquisition of Tandemlife
- Fresenius Medical Care's Acquisition of Nxstage Medical
- B. Braun's Acquisition of Nxstage Medical's Bloodlines Business
- Livanova's Acquisition of Tandemlife
- Cantel Medical's Acquisition of Hemodialysis Business from Gambro
- Eli Lilly's Acquisition of Protomer Technologies
- Johnson & Johnson Acquisition of Abiomed Inc.
Chapter 11 Sustainability in Artificial Organs Market: An Esg Perspective
- Introduction
- Environmental Factors
- Social Factors
- Governance Factors
- Artificial Organs Market: Esg Performance Analysis, by Company
- Conclusion
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis by Manufacturer
Chapter 13 Pipeline Analysis
- Clinical Trials Scenario
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Abiomed
- Abbott
- Baxter International Inc.
- B. Braun Se
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Kgaa
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Getinge Ab
- Insulet Corp.
- Livanova plc
- Medtronic
- Med-El Medical Electronics
- Nipro Corp.
- Sonova
- Terumo Corp.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
- Ypsomed Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/in38oe
Source: BCC Research
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment