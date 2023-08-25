Niðurstöður í útboði ríkisbréfa - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 08/30/202308/30/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,7834,190
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 97.128/7.81080.890/6.270
Total Number of Bids Received 1921
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,9836,990
Total Number of Successful Bids 1015
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1015
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 97.128/7.81080.890/6.270
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.200/7.78081.050/6.260
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 97.128/7.81080.890/6.270
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.144/7.80080.986/6.260
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.200/7.78081.050/6.260
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.023/7.85078.900/6.490
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 97.109/7.82080.487/6.320
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.671.67