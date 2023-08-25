|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|08/30/2023
|08/30/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,783
|4,190
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|97.128
|/
|7.810
|80.890
|/
|6.270
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|21
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|2,983
|6,990
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|97.128
|/
|7.810
|80.890
|/
|6.270
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.200
|/
|7.780
|81.050
|/
|6.260
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|97.128
|/
|7.810
|80.890
|/
|6.270
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|97.144
|/
|7.800
|80.986
|/
|6.260
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.200
|/
|7.780
|81.050
|/
|6.260
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.023
|/
|7.850
|78.900
|/
|6.490
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|97.109
|/
|7.820
|80.487
|/
|6.320
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.67
|1.67
Niðurstöður í útboði ríkisbréfa - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
Reykjavík, ICELAND