Iodophor Disinfectant Market to Reach USD 4.0 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global iodophor disinfectant market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 4.0 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for iodophor disinfectant is expected to close at US$ 2.54 billion.



Increasing demand for effective disinfectant solutions, and growing consumer awareness and application of hygienic practices drive the demand for iodophor disinfectant during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The iodophor disinfectant market is moderately consolidated, with a small number of large-scale iodophor disinfectant manufacturers controlling the majority of the market share. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global iodophor disinfectant market report:

BASF SE

Zen Chemicals

National Chemicals Inc.

Nice Chemicals

RXCHEMICALS

Vizag Chemicals

Dubi Chem

Deepwater Chemicals Inc.

Biostadt India Limited



Key Developments in the Iodophor Disinfectant Market

Win-Medicare Pvt. Ltd . produces a range of healthcare and hygiene products, including iodophor-based disinfectants used in medical and veterinary applications.

. produces a range of healthcare and hygiene products, including iodophor-based disinfectants used in medical and veterinary applications. Iodine Solutions Group ,- specializes in iodine-based solutions, including iodophor disinfectants, for use in healthcare, animal health, and industrial sectors.

,- specializes in iodine-based solutions, including iodophor disinfectants, for use in healthcare, animal health, and industrial sectors. Klenzaids manufactures hygiene and contamination control solutions, including iodophor disinfectants for cleanrooms and pharmaceutical facilities.

manufactures hygiene and contamination control solutions, including iodophor disinfectants for cleanrooms and pharmaceutical facilities. Ecolab is a global leader in water, hygiene, and energy technologies. The company offers a range of disinfectant solutions, including iodophor-based products, for various industries.

The demand for iodophor disinfectants is high in the food & beverage industry owing to the stringent safety regulation, iodophor disinfectants are used to sanitize surfaces and equipment.

Iodophor disinfectant also found its application in agriculture to disinfect equipment, animal housing, and agricultural premises, contributing to disease prevention in livestock.

The iodophor disinfectant is gaining traction owing to the increased demand for eco-friendly products iodophor disinfectants carry lower environmental impact than other disinfectants. Increasing government stringent regulation and growing emphasis on sustainable practices are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to players in the global iodophor disinfectant industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the iodophor disinfectant market was valued at US$ 2.4 billion

By grade, the industrial grade segment is expected to dominate the industry during the forecast period, owing to the increased need for effective infection control and hygiene practices in various industries.

Based on end-use, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period



Iodophor Disinfectant Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The healthcare and food industries are significant contributors to the demand for iodophor disinfectants due to strict regulations and the need for infection control to support market growth.

Iodophor disinfectants are often available as ready-to-use solutions, making them convenient for various applications and reducing the need for extensive dilution.

The increasing importance of maintaining clean and sanitized environments to safeguard products, workers, and consumers, in various end-use industries drives the demand for iodophors

Manufacturers are investing in research & development to introduce new application methods, such as foam-based iodophor disinfectants, for better coverage and adherence to surfaces. Companies may focus on providing iodophor disinfectants that comply with regulatory standards and safety guidelines, ensuring user and environmental safety.

Iodophor Disinfectant Market – Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to account for the largest share of the iodophor disinfectant market. Increasing healthcare investments and awareness about infection control in healthcare facilities are likely to drive demand. The rapidly growing strict hygiene standards and advanced healthcare systems contribute to the adoption of iodophor disinfectants.

North America is expected to dominate the iodophor disinfectant market owing to the increased awareness about infection control. Growing medical tourism and the importance of food safety are factors that may drive demand for iodophor disinfectants in the region.

Iodophor Disinfectant Market – key Segments

Grade

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others



End-use

Medical

Food & Beverage

Household Disinfectant

Agriculture

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



