Turkey Dental Implants Markets Report 2023-2027: Enhanced Affordability and Top-of-the-Line Technology in Drives Demand

Turkey's dental implants market is poised for remarkable expansion in the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2027. This growth is underpinned by significant factors, notably the escalating prevalence of oral disorders and advancements in technology, both contributing to the robust market expansion.

Supporting Factors Driving Market Growth

Multiple factors converge to support the upward trajectory of Turkey's dental implants market. These encompass the changing lifestyle trends, the burgeoning dental tourism industry, enhanced affordability, augmented investments in R&D endeavors, heightened awareness, surging demand for cosmetic dentistry, and increased healthcare expenditure. The abundance of dentists and comprehensive dental care services in Turkey further catalyze market growth.

Dental Diseases Prevalence Spurs Market Augmentation

As dental diseases such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, injury-related damages, and more become increasingly prevalent, the populace's awareness of the benefits of dental implants is on the rise. This awareness, in turn, propels the expansion of Turkey's dental implants market.

Influence of Unhealthy Habits, Aging, and Genetics

Unhealthy habits, the aging population, and shifting lifestyles collectively contribute to a substantial number of individuals susceptible to oral diseases. These factors drive market growth in Turkey. Genetics also plays a crucial role in the rising incidence of dental issues. A survey conducted in 2019 revealed that around 54.9% of individuals in Turkey availed healthcare services from dentists within the preceding 12 months.

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Growing aesthetic consciousness fuels the surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry among the general populace. The allure of cost-effective treatments with enduring results in cosmetic dentistry, coupled with the quality of dental tourism, is driving market growth in Turkey.

Technological Progress Propels Market Momentum

Turkey's dental implants market has experienced significant advancements in recent years, including digital implant dentistry, CAD/CAM technologies, mini-implants, dental scanners, and 3D imaging. These technological innovations play a pivotal role in fueling market growth. The adoption of these cutting-edge techniques enables non-invasive surgeries, painless implantation, shortened procedure times, personalized implants, and swift recovery, collectively driving the expansion of the dental implant market in Turkey.

Top-of-the-Line Technology in Dental Clinics

The Turkish Dental Association (TDA) regularly hosts international conferences to deliberate on the latest breakthroughs and techniques in dentistry. A significant number of dental clinics in Turkey employ state-of-the-art technology, further fostering market growth in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Turkey dental implants market

Zimmer Biomet Tibbi Cihazlar A.S.

Straumann Turkiye

AGS Medikal Urunleri Ith. Ihr. Tic. A.S. (Implance Dental Implant System)

Nobel Biocare Turkiye

MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. (Turkey)

Swiss Medical Implants (Turkey)

Dentsply Sirona Turkey

Report Scope:



Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Material:

Titanium

Zirconium

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Design:

Tapered

Parallel-Walled

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Type:

Root-Form

Plate-Form

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Connection Type:

Internal

External

One-Piece

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Procedure:

One-Stage & Two-Stage Surgeries

Immediate Loading

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Application:

Single Tooth Replacement

Multi-Tooth Bridge Securement

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By End User:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Turkey Dental Implants Market, By Region:

Marmara Region

Central Anatolia

Aegean Region

Mediterranean Region

Black Sea Region

Southeastern Anatolia Region

Eastern Anatolia Region

