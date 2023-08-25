Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry Research Report 2023-2033: Catalyzing Change - SAF Market Set to Disrupt the Aviation Industry

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Engine Type, Fuel Type, Manufacturing Technology, Blending Capacity, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is on a trajectory to reshape the aviation landscape, anticipating a remarkable valuation of $131.12 billion by 2033, up from $1.29 billion in 2023.

This meteoric rise is fueled by a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.78%, spotlighting the industry's dedication to curbing greenhouse gas emissions and combating aviation's environmental impact on climate change. Derived from sustainable sources like agricultural waste, algae, and renewable energy, SAF holds the potential to not only revolutionize aviation but also pave the way for a greener future.

Amid escalating concerns about climate change and the environmental repercussions of the aviation sector, the demand for sustainable substitutes to traditional jet fuels is at an all-time high. Enter SAF, a promising solution produced from sustainable feedstocks such as biomass, used cooking oil, and hydrogen.

Spearheaded by cutting-edge technology and collaborative partnerships, the industry has witnessed a surge in SAF manufacturing capacity, optimized supply chain logistics, and reduced costs. To fully harness the potential of SAF and usher in a more sustainable era of air travel, challenges surrounding scalability, feedstock supply, and regulatory frameworks must be effectively addressed.

The global impact of sustainable aviation fuel and its technological advancements is poised to be transformative. Various organizations and government agencies are actively pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques in the global sustainable aviation fuel market. Amid diverse product offerings, biofuel emerges as the frontrunner, satisfying a heightened demand for cleaner alternatives.

With commercial aviation driving demand, and business and general aviation following suit, sustainable aviation fuel has risen to prominence, responding to the growing environmental concerns of our times.

Report Highlights

Commercial Aviation Segment to Dominate the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Application)

Based on application, the sustainable aviation fuel market is led by the commercial aviation segment, with a 78.64% share in 2023. Increasing environmental concerns and volatile jet fuel prices are expected to drive the growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market.

Given that commercial aviation contributes significantly to the world's greenhouse gas emissions, it is the greatest consumer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The environmental effect of aviation has evolved into a critical issue as air travel continues to expand quickly. By lowering the carbon impact of airplanes, SAF provides a possible alternative.

Commercial airlines have adopted SAF as a way to meet their sustainability objectives because they understand the urgent need to switch to greener fuels. The aviation industry is a great sector for promoting the demand for and supply of sustainable aviation fuel because it has the size and infrastructure to facilitate widespread SAF adoption. Commercial aviation contributes significantly to reducing climate change and promoting a more environment-friendly future by setting the standard for SAF usage.

Turbine Engine Segment to Lead the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Engine Type)

Biofuel Segment to Lead the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Fuel Type)

Based on fuel type, the sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to be dominated by the biofuel segment in 2023, with a 95.64% share in terms of revenue due to the high demand for sustainable aviation fuel in the aviation industry.

Additionally, the fuel type segment comprises hydrogen fuel, biofuel, power-to-liquid, and gas-to-liquid that make up the fuel type segment in sustainable aviation fuel. These fuels provide solutions for achieving net zero emissions and lowering carbon footprints. The capabilities and efficacy of sustainable aviation fuel are continually being enhanced via the development and integration of manufacturing technologies.

Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids-Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA-SPK) Segment to Lead the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Manufacturing Technology)

The hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids-synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK) segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 32.24% in 2033.

30% to 50% Segment to Lead the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Blending Capacity)

The 30% to 50% blending capacity segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 50.1% in 2033.

North America to Dominate Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (by Region)

North America accounted for the highest share of 48.09% in 2022 in the global sustainable aviation fuel market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region. North America's growth is driven by various activities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as increased spending by commercial organizations such as Aemetis, Inc., Alder Fuels, Gevo, Inc., Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., and government key agencies.

Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the sustainable aviation fuel market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major sustainable aviation fuel offering companies providing sustainable aviation fuel and different manufacturing technology.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the sustainable aviation fuel market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights, which are gathered from primary experts.

The market for sustainable aviation fuel is divided between the established players and the start-ups. As of 2022, the market for sustainable aviation fuel is dominated by established players who contribute toward 78% market share dominance, whereas start-ups have a share of 22% in the market.

The start-ups' numbers are set to witness growth in the future as more and more airlines and the aviation industry as a whole look toward achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2050.

Recent Developments in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

In May 2023, Neste signed an agreement with ITOCHU, which extended their collaboration in order to represent Neste MY Renewable Diesel as an authorized distributor in Japan. Based on this arrangement, Neste MY Renewable Diesel's market reach would be increased, for instance, to the region around Osaka in order to supply the fuel for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Japan Expo building site.

In April 2023, Shell signed an agreement with Delta under which Delta would purchase 10 million gallons of SAF from Shell Aviation over a period of 2 years, with the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) serving as its hub. With more than 200 million gallons of SAF committed, the international airline will be well on its approach to meeting its target of using 35% SAF by 2035 and more than halfway toward its objective of using 10% SAF annually by the end of 2030.

In November 2022, Gevo signed an agreement with Iberia Airlines, under which they would receive 6 million gallons of SAF for the next five years for its commercial operations. The company expects to fuel its aircraft with SAF coming from Gevo, Inc. from 2028. The agreement is valued at $165 million for the tenure of 5 years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $131.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 58.8% Regions Covered Global

Business Dynamics

Industry Outlook

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Overview

Evolving Emission Control Measures in the Aviation Industry

Business Opportunities

SAF Offtake Agreements

Business Strategies

Market Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Business Drivers

Increasing Environmental Concerns

Volatile Jet Fuel Prices

Advances in Conversion Technologies

Emerging Zero Emissions Aircraft Technology

Electric Propulsion Systems

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology

Advanced Aerodynamics and Lightweight Materials

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL)

Current and Future Technological Trends

Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) Technologies

Direct Air Capture (DAC) Technologies

Evolving Aviation Propulsion Technologies: Migration Toward Reduced Emissions

Critical Success Parameters for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Adoption

Business Challenges

Infrastructure Development Cost

Certification and Sustainability Criteria

Inadequate Supply of Feedstock

Key Companies Profiled:

Aemetis, Inc.

BP p.l.c.

Shell

Neste

Gevo, Inc.

SkyNRG

Velocys plc

TotalEnergies

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ml9pf1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment