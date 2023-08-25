Global Prosthetic Joint Infections Treatment Market Size Predicted to Reach US$ 170 million by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for prosthetic joint infection treatment reached US$ 100.4 million in 2022 and is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033 . Hip and knee arthroplasty patients are likely to suffer from serious side effects called prosthetic joint infections (PJIs), which may necessitate revision surgery.

PJIs are debilitating complications arising from joint replacement surgeries, demanding timely diagnosis and effective treatment for patient recovery. Increasing number of total hip and knee arthroplasty surgeries is likely to raise the incidence of PJI.

An investigation into prosthetic joint infections featured in the NIH (National Institutes of Health) Journal 2023 indicates that the occurrence of PJIs is approximately 1% to 2% in primary arthroplasty and 4% in revision arthroplasty.

to in primary arthroplasty and in revision arthroplasty. In the United States, hip replacement surgeries constitute 0.5% to 1% of the cases, while the infection incidence rate post knee replacement is 0.5% to 2%.

Morbidity and mortality associated with PJIs are significant. Additionally, the cost of treating PJIs is also substantial.

In the United States, healthcare spending on PJI treatment was estimated to be US$ 1.62 billion in 2020, according to the Annals of Joint (2021).

Preoperative infections, systemic septicemia, immunological suppression, lifestyle variables, and poor hygiene are a few risk factors associated with PJI. Due to the effect of PJIs on patient outcomes and healthcare expenses, it is crucial to pay attention to efficient treatment modalities.

Treatment success hinges on early diagnosis, surgical intervention, and long-term antibiotic therapy. Long-term IV antibiotics and surgical approaches are two possible treatments. Surgical options further include five treatment options, such as debridement, antibiotics, and irrigation with implant retention (DAIR) therapy, one-stage exchange, two-stage exchange, resection arthroplasty, and above-knee amputation.

DAIR is gaining attention due to its simplicity, shorter recovery time, and reduced physiological damage. DAIR procedures can result in improved quality of life comparable to uninfected cases.

In bedridden patients or those with severe co-morbidities, when surgery is not an option, chronic suppressive antibiotic therapy is often employed. Thus, increasing joint replacement surgeries, growing PJI incidence, and availability of novel diagnostic and treatment modalities are predicted to fuel the demand for prosthetic joint infection treatment over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global prosthetic joint infection treatment market is projected to reach a size of US$ 170 million by 2033-end.

by 2033-end. By drug, glycopeptides contributed US$ 34.1 million to the global market in 2022.

to the global market in 2022. By infection, post-operative infections accounted for a market value of US$ 79 million in 2022.

in 2022. By route of administration, the intravenous segment amounted to US$ 67.9 million in 2022.

in 2022. By pathogen, Staphylococcus aureus held 35.8% of the global market in 2022.

of the global market in 2022. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies held 45.7% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. North America led the global market with the United States accounting for US$ 23.3 million in 2022.

“Leading manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing the development of novel therapeutics for addressing prosthetic joint infections,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Market players are pursuing a variety of strategies to accommodate the increased demand for prosthetic joint infection treatments. Manufacturers of therapeutic drugs are investing more in research and development to create and launch new and cost-effective treatment products.

Top Market Players are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly & Company, AstraZeneca plc., Lupin Limited, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, GSK plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla ltd.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Armata Pharmaceuticals received FDA clearance for AP-SA02 intended to target Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA, in a Phase 1b/2a trial, thus expanding phage therapy for infections.

Armata Pharmaceuticals received FDA clearance for AP-SA02 intended to target Staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA, in a Phase 1b/2a trial, thus expanding phage therapy for infections. In June 2019, VIC formed Solenic Medical to develop a non-invasive treatment solution for prosthetic joint infections by using patent-pending technology from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the prosthetic joint infection treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on drug (aminoglycosides, glycopeptides, rifamycin, lincosamide, penicillin, other antibiotics), infection (pre-operative infection, post-operative infection), route of administration (oral, intravenous), pathogen (staphylococcus aureus, coagulase-negative staphylococcus, candida species, enterococcus species, other pathogens), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online sales), across seven key regions of the world.

