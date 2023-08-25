Global 5G From Space Market Report 2023-2028: SpaceX's Starlink Pioneering 5G from Space

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G From Space Market by Components (Hardware and Services), Application(Enhanced Mobile Broadband (Embb), Ultra Reliable and Low Latency Communication (Urllc), Massive Machine-Type Communications (Mmtc)), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G from Space market is valued at USD 300 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3,693 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 65.1% from 2023 to 2028

A roster of key players underscores this transformative movement, including OneWeb (UK), Omnispace (US), Qualcomm (US), Ericsson (Sweden), and Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), among others.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of telecommunications and connectivity, a revolutionary force has emerged: 5G from space. This transformative technology seamlessly merges the capabilities of satellite communication and terrestrial networks, paving the way for an era of high-speed, dependable connectivity. With boundless potential to reshape industries and facilitate a diverse array of applications, the integration of 5G from space is poised to create unprecedented opportunities.

Presently, 5G from space stands as a pivotal advancement in the realm of telecommunications, instigating a paradigm shift in how we connect and communicate. The fusion of 5G technology with satellite communication systems introduces a realm of uncharted possibilities, redefining our interactions with the world around us.

The deployment of 5G from space extends an array of benefits beyond conventional terrestrial networks. Its expansive coverage spans even the remotest and underserved regions, surmounting the challenges of deploying terrestrial infrastructure in such areas. This worldwide accessibility facilitates high-speed, low-latency connectivity, erasing the digital divide and catalyzing economic advancement and social progress.

At the forefront of 5G from space, a notable trend gains traction—the convergence of satellite communication and terrestrial networks. This trend leverages the synergistic strengths of both technologies, delivering seamless and steadfast connectivity across diverse industries. Through this integration, 5G from space amplifies coverage, augments network capacity, and elevates performance to new heights.

Based on Component, the Service is projected to register the highest during the forecast period 2023-2028

Based on components, Service is increasing demand for customized and comprehensive solutions is a major driving factor for the service segment. As businesses and industries seek to leverage the benefits of 5G from space technology, they require specialized expertise and support to implement and integrate these solutions effectively.

Service providers play a crucial role in offering tailored services such as network planning, system integration, consulting, and support, ensuring that organizations can maximize the potential of 5G from space technology to meet their specific needs.

Based on Application, the Massive Machine Type Communication (MMTC) segment is to witness the highest CAGR during Forecast Period 2023-2028

Based on Application, the 5G from the space market has been segmented into Massive Machine Type Communication (MTC). Massive Machine Type Communication (Mmtc) segment to lead the market during the forecast period 2023-2028.

Automation enables businesses to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs. 5G from space technology provides the necessary connectivity to support automation by enabling seamless communication between machines and devices. This facilitates real-time data exchange, remote control, and monitoring, allowing industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture to leverage automation for increased productivity and improved operational outcomes.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2023 to 2028 in the 5g From Space market

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the 5G from the space market from 2023 to 2028. North America is a region at the forefront of technological advancements, and several companies based in the region are driving factors for the growth of the 5G from space market. These companies are playing a significant role in developing and deploying innovative solutions, driving adoption, and shaping the industry landscape.

One such company is SpaceX, based in the United States. SpaceX's Starlink project aims to build a global satellite constellation to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access to underserved areas. By leveraging its vast satellite network, SpaceX is driving the deployment of 5G from space technology, enabling seamless connectivity in remote regions across North America and beyond.

The company's ambitious efforts and commitment to revolutionizing global connectivity make it a key driving factor for the growth of the 5G from space market in North America.

