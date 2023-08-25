Global Household Cleaning Products Market Outlook, 2028 - Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Surge Amidst Rising Global Hygiene Awareness

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Household Cleaning Products Market Outlook, 2028 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global household cleaning products market is a vital and thriving segment within the consumer goods industry. It encompasses a diverse range of products designed to maintain cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation in households across the globe. From disinfectants and surface cleaners to laundry detergents and air fresheners, this market caters to a wide array of cleaning needs and preferences. The sector is continually evolving due to shifting consumer lifestyles, growing environmental awareness, product innovation, and global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which elevated hygiene consciousness.

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Solutions Gain Traction

Manufacturers are diligently responding to the demand for eco-friendly and natural cleaning products. This trend has led to an influx of offerings with biodegradable ingredients, recyclable packaging, and reduced environmental impact. As consumers increasingly seek products aligned with their environmental values, companies are making strides in developing formulations that are both effective and sustainable.

Cultural Influences and Seasonal Trends Shape Demand

Cleaning practices and preferences vary across regions and cultures, influencing the demand for specific types of cleaning products and scents. Cultural portrayals of cleaning practices in media and entertainment also play a role in shaping consumer perceptions and purchasing decisions. Seasonal traditions, like spring cleaning in various cultures, lead to surges in demand for cleaning products during specific times of the year. Different cultures also exhibit unique scent preferences for household cleaning products, prompting manufacturers to diversify fragrances and resonate with regional tastes.

Rising Demand Driven by Hygiene Awareness and Urbanization

This research report predicts substantial growth in this market, with it expected to surpass USD 173.71 billion, up from USD 131.18 billion in 2022. Urbanization, smaller living spaces, and dual-income households have driven the need for convenient and efficient cleaning solutions, such as multi-purpose products and time-saving devices. Additionally, the elderly population's rise has led to a demand for products catering to their specific needs, like easy-to-use packaging and lightweight cleaning solutions.

Health Concerns Spark Demand for Hygiene Products

Growing awareness of hygiene and health, particularly in the wake of global health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, has intensified consumer focus on cleanliness and sanitation. This has contributed to increased demand for household cleaning products, including disinfectants, sanitizers, and surface cleaners. The market has seen a surge in such products as consumers prioritize maintaining safe and germ-free living spaces.

Region-Specific Dynamics Influence Market Trends

Geographically, North America leads the global household cleaning products market. Higher disposable incomes in North America, especially in the United States and Canada, drive consumer ability to afford a wide range of cleaning products. The region's urbanization and busy lifestyles also contribute to the demand for convenient cleaning solutions. Meanwhile, Europe is experiencing notable growth due to European consumers' emphasis on health, hygiene, and environmental sustainability. The preference for eco-friendly products has stimulated the development of green cleaning solutions.

Product Types and Nature Preferences

Among product types, laundry detergents hold the highest market share, driven by their universal necessity in households. Powdered laundry detergents dominate due to their long-standing presence and ease of use. Chemical-based products remain prominent in the market, offering effective cleaning and stain removal capabilities that resonate with consumers prioritizing visible results.

Application and Distribution Channels

Applications vary from fabric care to kitchen cleaning, with the latter holding significant market share due to the need to eliminate food residues and odors. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the primary distribution channels, providing consumers with a wide array of cleaning product options from various brands.

Conclusion

The global household cleaning products market is in a transformative phase, driven by evolving consumer preferences, environmental concerns, and health awareness. As the market continues to grow and diversify, companies are focusing on innovation and sustainability to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers worldwide.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. COVID-19 Effect

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.7. Industry Experts Views



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery



4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions



5. Economic/Demographic Snapshot



6. Global Household Cleaning Products Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share By Region

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Geography

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Nature Type

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.7. Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

6.8. Market Size and Forecast, By Laundry Detergent

6.9. Market Size and Forecast, By Dishwashing Products

6.10. Market Size and Forecast, By Surface Cleaner

6.11. Market Size and Forecast, By Toilet Care Products



7. North America Household Cleaning Products Market Outlook

8. Europe Household Cleaning Products Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Household Cleaning Products Market Outlook

10. South America Household Cleaning Products Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Household Cleaning Products Market Outlook



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Dashboard

12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

12.5. Porter's Five Forces

12.6. Company Profile

12.6.1. Unilever plc

12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.1.2. Company Overview

12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights

12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights

12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio

12.6.1.7. Key Executives

12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

12.6.2. The Procter & Gamble Company

12.6.3. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

12.6.4. Colgate-Palmolive Company

12.6.5. The Clorox Company

12.6.6. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

12.6.7. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

12.6.8. Kao Corporation

12.6.9. Amway Corporation

12.6.10. Godrej Consumer Products Limited



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. Annexure



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4c6tu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.