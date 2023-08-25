Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The programme includes practical exercises using draft agreements to exemplify the points discussed and help embed learning.
Key topics to be covered at this seminar:
- Pitfalls and ambiguities to avoid
- Project management
- Achieving precision regarding IP definitions, ownership and use
- Project and relationship management
- The academia-industry dichotomy
Agenda
Introduction
- Setting the scene - licences in the morning, R&D collaborations in the afternoon.
- Each session will be based on a real contract, covering what the parties wanted out of the arrangement, why key clauses were in there and the problems they encountered, legal, technical and relationship-wise, when implementing the contract.
- Lessons learned by the parties and their advisors from each scenario.
Module 1: Patent/know-how licences
Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity regarding:
- Territory
- Field
- Exclusivity
Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'
- The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties
- Scope of licence and non-competition provisions
- Liability and dispute resolution
Common pitfalls
- Defining the licensed IP
- Licences of improvements
- IP warranties
- Dispute resolution
Module 2: R&D collaborations
Key clauses in the contract
- Each party's aims
- Allocation of responsibility
- Background IP applied
- Plans for Foreground IP
Problems encountered
- Role of the grantor
- Project coordination
- Letting problems fester
- Diverging agendas
- The solution
Common pitfalls
- Confidentiality vs publication
- Patenting vs sharing
- Herding diverse stakeholders
- Change of control or key personnel
- National idiosyncrasies, Germany and China examples
Speakers:
Richard Brady
British Legal Centre
Richard Brady is a lawyer who has spent many years working in Europe and the Middle East in the legal, financial and insurance arenas. He has a degree from Cambridge College of Teachers (2005) on Teaching English and founded the British Legal Centre in 2010.
He has taught professional legal skills in many companies around the World, including Deloitte and Touche, EY, White & Case, Baker McKenzie, Shalakany Law Office, DLA Piper and Clifford Chance. He has also conducted live training courses at legal departments of corporations, including: Shell Oil, Master Foods, Air Liquide, DAMAC (Dubai), ENKA (Turkey) EMBRACO/Whirlpool (Brazil), and Mowasalat (Qatar).
His specialist areas include contract law, contract drafting, M&A in the pharma industry, arbitration law and FIDIC contracts.
