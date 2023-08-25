Expanse Studios Announces Media Collaboration with European Gaming Portal

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In another ambitious stride towards broadening its global media reach, Expanse Studios is proud to announce a promising collaboration with EuropeanGaming.eu, one of the continent's premier online platform dedicated to the gaming and gambling industry.



With a commitment to delivering groundbreaking gaming innovations, Expanse Studios has for years been at the forefront of the iGaming scene. The media alliance with the platform boasting over 200,000 monthly readers, is set to amplify the voice of Expanse Studios, allowing for a greater exchange of industry insights and an expanded footprint in the European market.

EuropeanGaming.eu, a cornerstone in the industry, offers exhaustive coverage of all gaming sectors — from online and land-based gaming to betting, esports, and the latest developments in regulatory and compliance news. Their daily dispatches, press releases, exclusive interviews, and in-depth event reports have made them a trusted and invaluable resource. Especially notable are the platform's curated industry webinars and detailed reports, providing a comprehensive overview of operators, suppliers, and regulators in the European gaming spectrum.

"Partnering with a prestigious platform like EuropeanGaming.eu aligns perfectly with our mission to continually evolve and enhance the iGaming experience," remarked Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "Their dedication to maintaining an informed and engaged readership mirrors our own commitment to quality and innovation."

On their part, EuropeanGaming.eu regards this partnership as an opportunity to delve deeper into the cutting-edge offerings of Expanse Studios, further enriching the content available to their vast reader base. The collaboration seeks to highlight the intertwined nature of gaming innovation and industry-focused journalism.

The industry has just seen a powerful convergence of innovation and information, designed to set new standards and elevate the business discourse. This partnership promises to keep professionals, operators, and gaming enthusiasts abreast of the latest in game design, industry trends, and market developments, emphasizing both European and global narratives.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

contact@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dfabfdd-698e-4ef0-a0a1-4825df9158fa