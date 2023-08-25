Explosive Growth Expected in Rupture Disc Market Size to Surpass US$ 914.2 million by 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Rupture Disc market is estimated to reach US$ 629.6 million by 2023 and US$ 914.2 million by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2033.

The global rupture disc market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years due to increasing industrial activities, stringent safety regulations, and the need for reliable pressure relief solutions.

Rupture discs are crucial components in pressure relief systems, designed to safeguard equipment, personnel, and the environment from overpressure situations. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the rupture disc market, including market trends, growth drivers, challenges, competitive landscape, and future projections.

Rupture discs, also known as burst discs or pressure safety discs, are non-reclosing pressure relief devices used in various industries to prevent catastrophic failures caused by overpressure in vessels, pipes, and equipment.

They are designed to rupture and relieve excess pressure when a predefined pressure threshold is exceeded, ensuring the protection of assets and personnel. Rupture discs find applications in industries such as oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, power generation, and more.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Safety Regulations and Standards: Stringent safety regulations imposed by regulatory bodies such as API, ASME, and ISO have compelled industries to invest in advanced pressure relief solutions, driving the demand for rupture discs.

Stringent safety regulations imposed by regulatory bodies such as API, ASME, and ISO have compelled industries to invest in advanced pressure relief solutions, driving the demand for rupture discs. Industrial Growth: The expansion of various industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals, has increased the installation of pressure vessels and pipelines, boosting the demand for rupture discs.

The expansion of various industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals, has increased the installation of pressure vessels and pipelines, boosting the demand for rupture discs.

Industries are increasingly focusing on optimizing their processes to enhance efficiency. Rupture discs aid in maintaining optimal pressure levels, supporting the overall process optimization goals.

Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness: In some regions and industries, there is still a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of rupture discs, hindering market growth.

In some regions and industries, there is still a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of rupture discs, hindering market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type: Graphite Rupture Discs, Metallic Rupture Discs

Graphite Rupture Discs, Metallic Rupture Discs By Product Type: Positive Arch Rupture Discs, Anti-Arch Rupture Discs, Flat Type Rupture Discs

Positive Arch Rupture Discs, Anti-Arch Rupture Discs, Flat Type Rupture Discs By Application: Standalone Rupture Discs, Rupture Discs in Combination With Relief Valves

Standalone Rupture Discs, Rupture Discs in Combination With Relief Valves By End User: Transportation, Aerospace, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Energy, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Others

Transportation, Aerospace, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Energy, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Others By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

North America has a mature industrial landscape with established safety regulations across various sectors such as oil and gas, chemical, and manufacturing. The adoption of advanced technologies and stringent safety standards has driven the demand for high-performance rupture discs.

Europe has a similar story to North America, with a focus on industrial safety and strict regulations governing pressure relief devices. The presence of industries like pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and petrochemicals fuels the demand for rupture discs.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. As these economies expand their manufacturing capabilities, the need for pressure relief solutions, including rupture discs, is expected to grow. The energy, chemical, and manufacturing sectors will likely drive significant demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The rupture disc market is moderately fragmented, with several key players dominating the market. Major companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to maintain their competitive edge.

Some prominent players in the market include: Emerson Electric Co, BS&B Safety Systems, L.L.C, Fike Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, Halma Plc, Graco Inc., V-TEX Corp., Continental Disc Corporation LLC, Mersen Group, WOLFF GROUP, BASCO, REMBE, Shanghai Huali Safety Devices Co., Ltd, Dalian Duta Technology Safety System Co Ltd

Recent Developments:

Clippard launched its new line of rupture discs in February 2023. The new discs are designed to meet the needs of a variety of applications.

the rupture disc business of Swagelok in January 2023. The acquisition will strengthen Spirax Sarco's position in the rupture disc market.

its new rupture disc monitoring system in March 2023. The system is designed to help users monitor the condition of their rupture discs and prevent failures.

its new rupture disc monitoring system in March 2023. The system is designed to help users monitor the condition of their rupture discs and prevent failures. Hylok launched its new line of rupture discs for high-pressure applications in April 2023. The new discs are designed to withstand pressures up to 10,000 psi.

