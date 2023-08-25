Nest Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Achieves Six Years of Delivering 10% Annual Investor Returns

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nest Capital has proudly announced its achievement in delivering investment returns of 10% annually to its investors for a continuous 72-month period.



Since first opening in 2017, Founders, Roger Allinson and Chris Allinson have been providing investors with the opportunity to generate alternative income through investments exclusively in residential mortgages across Ontario. Their portfolio consists of 380 investor families spread over 150 mortgages and a total of $35M in their current fund.

Founder, Chris Allinson shares, “After looking for ways to diversify our investment strategy, we found an opportunity to earn a great return from private mortgage investment. We discovered that there is very little information about alternative investment in the private market. By providing opportunities for individuals to invest at relatively low capital, we’ve helped investors earn stable monthly income with 10% historical annual returns. Many have used Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA’s). We are particularly proud of helping so many families achieve financial growth and success.”

With a lower capital requirement than many other MIC’s, individuals who are qualified following government regulations can start with a minimum $10K investment. This capital is then spread across an entire pool of mortgages. Investors not only gain exposure to a diversified portfolio, but have received 10% annual returns, paid monthly.

Nest Capital accepts investors from Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and New Brunswick once qualified through a Nest exempt market dealer.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Nest Capital’s investment strategy is to invest in a portfolio of residential mortgages in market segments that are under-serviced by large financial institutions. Nest Capital originates all of its mortgage applications through licensed mortgage agents and brokers. Investors can learn more at www.nestcapital.ca or watch this video here .

This information is intended to provide the reader with an introductory education on the investment philosophy of Nest Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation. This philosophy may not be suitable for you. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed within this constitutes an offer to sell securities or financial instruments or provide any investment advice or service. Furthermore, any discussion of past performance mentioned in this is not intended to provide an indication on future performance. To purchase shares of Nest Capital MIC an investor must purchase through our registered dealers. License: 12901.

