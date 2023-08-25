Bitget Wallet Introduces ETH Staking With Up To 10% Yield And Zero Gas Fee through Subsidy

Victoria, Seychelles, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet (formerly known as BitKeep), the leading Web3 wallet, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated ETH Staking feature, offering users the opportunity to earn impressive yields of 4%-8%, and even up to 10% yield rates with gas free during subsidy periods. This revolutionary addition comes as part of BitKeep’s upgrade to Bitget Wallet, showcasing the platform's commitment to enhancing user experience and providing innovative financial solutions.

Bitget Wallet's ETH Staking leverages the power of the Lido.fi protocol to allow users to participate in Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) seamlessly. By staking their ETH, users contribute to the security and decentralization of the Ethereum network, all while earning attractive staking rewards.

The most significant advantage of Bitget Wallet's ETH Staking is its ability to enhance the product experience, ensuring a smooth and user-friendly interface while providing high returns. This sets it apart from other staking products by offering a streamlined experience for users. It reduces the user threshold by eliminating the minimum deposit requirement for ETH and allowing any token to be exchanged for stETH, enabling broader participation. The income generated ranges from 4% to 8%, with earnings based on ETH. Additionally, users can conveniently monitor real-time return rates and historical earnings to effectively manage their investments. Moreover, during subsidy periods, users benefit from gas-free staking and an impressive APY of 10%.

Unlike traditional staking platforms, Bitget Wallet offers ETH-based earnings instead of the commonly seen USDT rewards. This unique approach not only enhances the value proposition for users but also aligns with the platform's commitment to providing innovative and beneficial solutions.

Bitget Wallet is committed to democratizing the staking process. During regular periods (with an APY of 4%-8%), there is no minimum deposit threshold. However, during subsidized periods (with up to APY of 10%), a deposit threshold of 0.01 ETH applies, ensuring that both retail and institutional investors can easily participate and earn daily rewards. Furthermore, Bitget Wallet simplifies the acquisition of stETH tokens by allowing users to trade any token on Ethereum and other chains on its Bitget Swap platform.

Providing an unparalleled user experience is a key priority for Bitget Wallet. The platform offers a user-friendly interface where users can track their real-time yield rates, calculate potential earnings, and redeem rewards at any time. This process is designed to empower users with the information they need to make informed decisions about their investments.

Moka, COO of Bitget Wallet, passionately conveyed, "We're excited to nurture participation in Ethereum's Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol for all users, ensuring that it is both user-friendly and cost-effective for them to do so," she says. "We worked towards our primary objectives of lowering the barriers of entry, refining the product's usability, enabling compatibility with a greater diversity of tokens besides ETH, and providing real-time yield tracking for enhanced user experience, and we are happy to share that we have achieved just that."

“The addition of ETH staking builds on Bitget Wallet's rebranding to 'Faster Trading, Better Assets,' highlighting our focus on faster transactions, expanded utility, and enabling access to more assets and protocols. Meanwhile, this new feature aligns with our recent rebranding to 'Trade Smarter' with Bitget exchange, which emphasizes intuitive products and impactful trading tools that help users make the most of their crypto investments”, said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.



