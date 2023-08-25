Europe Data Center Market Insights Report 2023: A $55.45 Billion Industry by 2028 - Increasing Adoption of Network Switches of Over 40GbE Capacity, Flash Storage Devices, and Rack Servers

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
European data center market is projected to reach a value of $55.45 billion by 2028 from $39.9 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Europe is one of the significantly growing data center markets globally, majorly driven by investments in the Western Europe region, followed by Nordics and Central & Eastern Europe. In terms of IT infrastructure, the market is witnessing the adoption of network switches of over 40GbE capacity, flash storage devices, and rack servers.
UPS systems dominate the investments in the electrical infrastructure segment, followed by generators with a major contribution from Western Europe.
Mechanical infrastructure segment is growing investments in water-based cooling solutions. Market is witnessing major trends such as the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, 5G & edge data center deployment, district heating system growth, and other factors.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|108
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$39.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$55.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NEC
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
- Wiwynn
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Aermec
- Alfa Laval
- Aksa Power Generation
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Enrogen
- FlaktGroup
- Grundfos
- Guntner
- GESAB
- HiRef
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER-SDMO
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- NetNordic
- Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Altron
- AODC
- AEON Engineering
- APL Data Center
- ARC: MC
- Ariatta
- ARSMAGNA
- Artelia
- Arup
- Aurora Group
- Atkins
- Basler & Hofmann
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Construction
- Callaghan Engineering
- Cap Ingelec
- Caverion
- Coromatic
- Collen
- COWI
- DataDome
- Deerns
- Designer Group
- Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige
- Dornan
- Etop
- DPR Construction
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- Fluor Corporation
- Ferrovial
- Free Technologies Engineering
- Future-tech
- Granlund Group
- GreenMDC
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Haka Moscow
- ICT Facilities
- IDOM
- IMOS
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KKCG Group
- Linesight
- LPI Group
- M+W Group (EXYTE)
- Mace
- Mercury
- Metnor Construction
- MT Hojgaard
- Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)
- NORMA Engineering
- Oakmont Construction
- PM Group
- PORR Group
- PQC
- Quark
- Ramboll Group
- RED
- Reid Brewin Architects
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Skanska
- SPIE UK
- Starching
- STO Building Group
- STRABAG
- STS Group
- Sweco
- TECHKO
- Tetra Tech
- TPF Ingenierie
- TTSP
- Turner & Townsend
- Warbud
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
- YIT
- ZAUNERGROUP
Prominent Data Center Investors
- 3data
- 3S Group
- Amazon Web Services
- Artnet
- Atman
- Apple
- Aruba
- AtlasEdge
- AQ Compute
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Beyond.pl
- China Mobile
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Facebook (Meta)
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Hyperco
- Iron Mountain
- IXcellerate
- KDDI
- Liberty Global
- Magenta Telekom
- Microsoft
- MTS
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
- Neterra
- Netia
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Proximity Data Centres
- Pure Data Centres
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Stadtwerke Feldkirch
- T-Mobile
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- VK Cloud Solutions
- Yandex
- Yondr
New Entrants
- ClusterPower
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
Investment Opportunities
- Investment: Market Size & Forecast
- Area: Market Size & Forecast
- Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
Market Dynamics
- Market Opportunities & Trends
- Market Growth Enablers
- Market Restraints
- Site Selection Criteria
Facility Type Segmentation
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Infrastructure Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Cooling Techniques
- General Construction
Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
