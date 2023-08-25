South Africa Biopharmaceuticals Market Outlook & Forecasts Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, GSK, J&J, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, & Sanofi

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Biopharmaceuticals Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa biopharmaceuticals market is poised to achieve remarkable milestones, anticipating an escalation from $1.1 billion in 2022 to an estimated value of $2.21 billion by 2028, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.30%.

The landscape of the South Africa biopharmaceuticals market stands as a testament to its dynamic nature, marked by rapid expansion and continuous evolution. This growth is propelled by a convergence of factors, including the escalating healthcare demands of the population, the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, and the continuous strides made in medical research and biotechnology.

The competition within this sector is palpable, as pharmaceutical entities vie aggressively to secure their footing in this high-stakes industry, reflecting its pivotal role in addressing critical healthcare needs.

Promising Signs for Local Biopharmaceutical Production in South Africa



The promising signs for local biopharmaceutical production in South Africa reflect a growing interest in developing a robust and self-sufficient pharmaceutical industry. With strong government support, research advancements, collaborative partnerships, and a focus on addressing healthcare demands, the country is poised to make significant strides in biopharmaceuticals.

By fostering local production, the South Africa biopharmaceuticals market can improve access to essential medicines, drive healthcare innovation, and contribute to economic development, ultimately benefiting the healthcare sector and the well-being of its population.



Growing Pharmaceutical Industry & Investment Opportunities



The growing South Africa biopharmaceuticals market presents ample investment opportunities for companies and investors. The country's expanding market size, disease burden, government support, local manufacturing focus, robust regulatory environment, and potential for regional market access contribute to its attractiveness as a pharmaceutical investment destination.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, companies investing in research, development, and manufacturing capabilities are well-positioned to capitalize on the country's burgeoning pharmaceutical market and improve healthcare outcomes for the South African population and beyond.



Growing Access to CGTs in South Africa



The growing access to cell and gene therapies in South Africa presents a transformative opportunity to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. With the potential to address genetic and rare diseases, enhance cancer care, and offer personalized medicine, these therapies are poised to impact healthcare delivery profoundly.

As the South Africa biopharmaceuticals market embraces these innovations and establishes supportive policies and infrastructure, the region can position itself at the forefront of biomedical research and become a hub for cutting-edge therapies, unlocking new possibilities for patients and healthcare providers.



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Growing Aging Population



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population in South Africa are compelling factors that necessitate a proactive and comprehensive approach to healthcare. Addressing these challenges requires strategic planning, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, preventive health initiatives, and equitable access to healthcare services. By focusing on these areas, South Africa can improve health outcomes, enhance the quality of life for its citizens, and build a more resilient and sustainable healthcare system to meet future needs.



Increasing Focus on Precision Medicine



The increasing focus on precision medicine in South Africa marks a transformative shift in healthcare, offering the potential to revolutionize patient care and disease management. By leveraging genomic data, health informatics, and targeted therapies, precision medicine aims to deliver more effective, personalized, and patient-centric healthcare solutions.

As the region continues to advance its precision medicine capabilities, integrating genomic insights into clinical practice holds the promise of improving health outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and enhancing the quality of life for the population.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



The South Africa biopharmaceuticals market by product segments as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins & hormones, and tissue, cell & gene therapies. The vaccines segment accounted for the largest segmental share. Vaccines are pivotal in public health, preventing and controlling infectious diseases that threaten communities worldwide.

In South Africa, vaccines are a cornerstone of the biopharmaceuticals market, providing essential protection against various infectious diseases and contributing to the nation's efforts to improve public health and healthcare outcomes. Government initiatives and partnerships with international organizations have been instrumental in driving vaccine development and distribution in South Africa.

The country's government, WHO, and other global health entities have implemented immunization programs targeting various age groups and high-risk populations.

INSIGHTS BY THERAPY AREA



The infectious diseases by therapy area segment accounted for the largest South Africa biopharmaceuticals market share. Infectious diseases have long been a significant public health concern in South Africa, posing challenges to the healthcare system and population.

The country's biopharmaceutical market is crucial in addressing these challenges by providing innovative and effective treatments and preventive measures against infectious diseases. The biopharmaceuticals market in the region has played a pivotal role in addressing infectious diseases through developing and distributing vaccines, antiviral drugs, antibiotics, and other therapeutics.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) has been a game-changer in managing HIV/AIDS, improving HIV-positive individuals' quality of life and life expectancy.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the South African biopharmaceuticals market?

What is the South Africa biopharmaceuticals market's projected growth rate?

Who are the key players in the South Africa biopharmaceuticals market?

What are the rising trends in the South African biopharmaceuticals market?

Which therapy area holds the most significant South African biopharmaceuticals market share?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered South Africa

MARKET DYNAMICS

Biopharmaceuticals: Overview

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Scenario

South Africa Biopharmaceuticals Market Scenario

Biopharma Manufacturing Overview

Regulatory Scenario of Biopharmaceuticals in South Africa

Reimbursement Scenario of Biopharmaceuticals in South Africa

Supply Chain of Biopharmaceuticals

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Market Opportunities & Trends

Promising Signs for Local Biopharmaceutical Production in South Africa

Increased Adoption of Biosimilars

Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry & Investment Opportunities

Increased Access to Cgt in South Africa

Market Growth Enablers

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Large Aging Population

Top Chronic Diseases in South Africa

Increased Focus on Precision Medicine

Biologics Uptake & Potential in South Africa

Market Restraints

Lack of Manufacturing Capabilities

High Development Cost of Biologics

Poor Patient Acceptance & Access to Biologics

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

AbbVie

F. Hoffmann-la Roche

GSK

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Sanofi

Other Prominent Vendors

Amgen

Biocon

Biogen

Cipla

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Viatris

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0z679

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment