Proto Hologram to Launch First AI Holograms for Enterprise

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc., the leader in holographic visual computing, announced today the September 8th launch of ProtoGPT: Conversational AI Avatar Holograms for Enterprise. This revolutionary technology merges state-of-the-art holographic visuals with advanced AI conversational capabilities, ushering in a new era of immersive experiences, tailored specifically for enterprise customers in the education, medical, and customer support sectors.

ProtoGPT’s first manifestation is in ProtoBot, the first AI hologram chatbot which will come loaded on every Proto hologram unit sold. ProtoBot was developed in partnership with CodeBaby.

"From the beginning, when we developed and patented the world’s first hologram device and the platform that makes holoportation real, we had a vision of making the future we imagined as children actually start to happen now,” said David Nussbaum, Inventor and CEO of Proto Inc. “While the applications of ProtoGPT are vast, our focus to start is on supporting enterprises in critical verticals. We want to see educators leverage this technology for more engaging lessons, medical professionals use it for patient interactions, and customer support teams elevate their service with a personal touch, all through our AI powered holograms."

In an unscripted video of his first encounter with ProtoBot, legendary actor William Shatner told ProtoBot, “I approach you with great trepidation and fear,” at the beginning of his conversation. Soon he tells ProtoBot, “I’m totally blown away by your answers,” after discussing the ethics of AI and the challenge of ensuring impartiality and truthfulness. Shatner, who recently became an advisor to Proto after using the technology to beam live from Los Angeles to Australia for Advertising Week APAC, then tells the Proto crew, “That is cool. THAT IS incredible… the nuances of the discussion of ethics….It’s more than cool, it’s sophisticated!”

Watch William Shatner discussing AI ethics with ProtoBot now.

Highlights of ProtoGPT include:

Conversational Prowess : Leveraging state-of-the-art AI technology to facilitate human-like interactions, addressing diverse user needs with speed and accuracy.

: A fully customizable holographic appearance allows businesses to sync with their brand image and ensure consistent messaging.

: A fully customizable holographic appearance allows businesses to sync with their brand image and ensure consistent messaging. Tailored Knowledge Base: Custom-fit the avatar’s conversational range, catering to industry-specific requirements.

Applications Abound:

Medical Training, Diagnostics and support : Virtual healthcare consultations offer real-time advice, information and even companionship.

: With instant product and service expertise along with 24/7 availability, ProtoBot assures an enhancement in user experience, drastically reducing wait times.

: With instant product and service expertise along with 24/7 availability, ProtoBot assures an enhancement in user experience, drastically reducing wait times. Marketing Interactions: Brands can offer unique, immersive experiences, elevating consumer engagement to new heights.

“ProtoGPT is not just another tech product; it's a transformative tool that reimagines the way businesses connect and engage,” said Raffi Kyrszek, Head of Innovation at Proto Inc. “We envision a future where our holographic avatars become integral to enterprises globally.”

Proto has been recognized for its innovation with 4 CES Awards, and more from SXSW, Fast Company and others. The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the BBC and Bloomberg have all recognized Proto as the originator of the self-contained hologram device sector and investors range from from Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Skype), Mike Walsh (Uber) to future-minded celebrities like Paris Hilton, Howie Mandel, Lil Wayne, Quavo and Sean Combs. Clients include Accenture, Amazon, BT, Christie's, IBM, PwC, Siemens, Softbank, T-Mobile, Walmart, Virgin Media 02 and Verizon and Proto has done marketing events with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, Kia, Netflix, H&M, Adidas, Nike and more.

Recent Proto users include Jimmy Kimmel, Chris Pratt, Whitney Cummings, Craig Newmark, Takashi Murakami, Lewis Hamilton, Logan Paul, Iris Apfel, and Manny Paquiao. Proto just achieved SOC 2 Type II status, making it the only hologram company certified secure and private.

For more information about Proto and the September 8th launch of ProtoBot contact: owen@protohologram.com

About Proto Inc.: Proto is the global creator, and leading provider, of the award winning and patented Proto OS and holographic communications platform. With 100s of Proto units permanently deployed globally, and with a growing live events, production, and rental division, Proto is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications and marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. Proto is a 4X honoree at the CES Innovation awards and has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list two years in a row. Proto is a VC and mega-celebrity backed technology company based in Los Angeles with satellite showrooms and distributors in New York, Las Vegas, Nashville, Toronto, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Taipei, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Brisbane, Jakarta, and Seoul. More info at protohologram.com .





