One Wheel Electric Scooter Market to Worth USD 351.33 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, one-wheeled electric scooters represent a unique category of personal commuting vehicles, predominantly driven by electrical energy and characterized by their distinctive single-wheel design in the one wheel electric scooter market. These innovative vehicles find substantial traction on a global scale, finding favor, particularly among millennials and Generation Z individuals.

The surging demand for one-wheel electric scooters is supported by their exceptional safety, convenience, and user-friendliness, contributing significantly to the one wheel electric scooter market's expansion. This inherent appeal resonates with consumers seeking efficient and accessible personal mobility solutions. Furthermore, the escalating adoption of one-wheel electric scooters gained substantial momentum from their distinct advantage of being independent of traditional fuels.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 168.6 Million 2030 Value Projection USD 351.33 Million CAGR 8.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Product Type

Sales Channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market

Future Motion Inc.

InMotion Technologies, Inc.

Shenzhen Rooder Technology Co., Ltd.

Ninebot (Segway)

Kiwano Electric Scooter

Solowheel

Razor USA LLC

Airwheel

IPS Electric Unicycle

F-Wheel

IPS Intelligent People Transporters

Segway-Ninebot (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

KingSong

SBU V3 Self Balancing Unicycle

Hovertrax

Hoverboard

Yvolution

Swagtron

GOTRAX

TOMOLOO

Offline Sales Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Customers Inclination towards In-Person Purchases

Offline sales sector commands the largest market share on a global scale within the realm of one wheel electric scooter market. This prevalence can be attributed to customers' inclination towards in-person purchases instead of online transactions. The dominance of the offline sector underscores the enduring preference for physical shopping experiences, where consumers can engage directly with products before making a purchase decision.

The markets in North America stand as a prevailing force in electric mobility, showcasing a robust one wheel electric scooter market with prominent players at the forefront, offering cutting-edge solutions for one-wheel electric transportation. This region has consistently captured a substantial portion of the global one-wheel electric scooter market, underlining its influence and growth.

Electric Unicycle Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Notable Transformation

Electric unicycle segment stands out as the most significant contributor to the one wheel electric scooter market's growth and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period. The landscape of personal transportation has undergone a notable transformation, underscored by a profound technological evolution in recent years.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific emerge as a dynamic and rapid-growth hub within the electric mobility sector. This trajectory is particularly pronounced in countries such as China and Japan, where electric mobility has secured a prominent position and is experiencing substantial growth in production and adoption. This region is marked by its swift embrace of vehicle electrification, underscoring an emerging trend shaping transportation's future in the one wheel electric scooter market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the one wheel electric scooter market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the One Wheel Electric Scooter Market

Yadea Group, a prominent entity in China's electric vehicle landscape, recently marked a significant development by adopting a novel in-wheel motor engineered by Nidec Corporation from Japan. This groundbreaking achievement marked Nidec's pioneering foray into crafting in-wheel motors designed for electric motorcycles. Notably, the newly introduced in-wheel motor boasts a remarkable 18% increase in low-speed torque and a 5% surge in high-speed torque compared to existing motors within the same category, underscoring its enhanced performance and efficiency.

Hero Electric, a key player in India's electric mobility sector, recently executed a substantial expansion move by augmenting the production capacity of its latest manufacturing facility situated in Ludhiana, India. By the second quarter of 2022, the company achieved an exceptional scaling of production capacity, catapulting it from an initial output of 1 lakh automobiles to a remarkable capability of over 5 lakh units.

Key Questions Answered in One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

