Calling All Danaher Corporation (DHR) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Danaher securities between April 21, 2022, and April 24, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dhr.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher's COVID-19-related businesses was declining; (2) contrary to the Company's prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher's non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend; (3) accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company's ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021; (4) as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/dhr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Danaher you have until September 15, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

