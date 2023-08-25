New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Injectors Market : Distribution by Type of Device, Usability, Therapeutic Area and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486820/?utm_source=GNW





With the increasing population, the incidence rates of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and oncological diseases, are witnessing an upward trend. The pharmaceutical stakeholders have made numerous efforts by incorporating innovative strategies and patient-centered approaches to address the growing burden of chronic diseases. The current treatment options include administration of prescribed medications through oral and parenteral routes. Of these options, parenteral administration of drugs is the most prevalent method. However, it lacks patient convenience due to the requirement of frequent dosing and has other limitations, including dosing errors, risk of microbial contamination, and needlestick injuries. These factors significantly impact medication adherence and consequently affect therapeutic outcomes. In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed many technological advancements with the emergence of the novel drug delivery devices, such as wearable injectors, autoinjectors, and pen injectors. Within wearable injectors, the on-body injectors offer sustained therapeutic effects, thereby enhancing patient adherence and treatment effectiveness. In addition, large volume wearable injectors have proven to improve medication adherence by simplifying the administration process. The advanced wearable injection device provides a wide range of dosing options, such as basal, bolus, or continuous delivery. Moreover, such devices have in-built safety mechanisms, which minimize the risk of needlestick injuries. As a result, wearable injectors have become the preferred choice for subcutaneous administration of drugs in home-care settings. The popularity of wearable injectors has prompted pharmaceutical companies and medical device developers to integrate advanced features, such as artificial intelligence algorithms, mobile applications with smart health monitoring, reminders, visual and audible drug delivery confirmation notifications into their product portfolios. With continuous innovation in this field, it is expected that the adoption of such wearable injectors will increase significantly, driving market growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Wearable Injectors Market (7th Edition): Distribution by Type of Device (Patch Pump / On Body Injectors and Wearable Infusion Pump), Usability (Disposable and Reusable), Therapeutic Area (Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Oncological Disorders and Other Disorders) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunity for the companies providing wearable injectors during the forecast period. Key inclusions of the market report are briefly discussed below.



Originally Developed for Chronic Diseases, Wearable Injectors Have Moved to Wider Markets, such as Cancer

The growing demand for wearable injectors which allow for safe self-administration of drug volumes greater than 1 mL is driven by their significant advantages. These devices offer a high level of convenience to the patients by eliminating the risk of frequent hospital visits and needle stick injuries. The wearable infusion pumps, commonly used for the administration of insulin, provide better control to the diabetic patients by preventing multiple pricks in a day. Further, on body injector, also known as patch pump, offers an effective solution to patients requiring large-volume medications or frequent dosing by simplifying the administration process and offering reminders and tracking features. The versatility of these wearable injectors makes them suitable for a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cardiovascular disease. In addition, the wearable injectors can deliver drugs intended for other indications, such as cancer. It is worth mentioning that, in 2017, Insulet Corporation launched the first on body injector, named Onpro wearable injector. This device was employed by Amgen as a life cycle management strategy for its blockbuster drug Neulasta when its patent expired in 2015. It launched its Neulasta on-body injector, which is being sold under the name Neulasta® Onpro®. This on body injector enabled chemotherapy patients to administer a dose of pegfilgrastim post chemotherapy without requiring them to visit hospitals. The wearable injector devices cater to the specific needs of various end users. The significant benefits offered by wearable injectors, coupled with their rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare sector, worldwide is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Wearable Injectors Market Competitive Landscape

The current landscape of wearable injectors (large volume) features close to 90 devices capable of delivering insulin and non-insulin drugs. It is worth mentioning that 51% of the wearable injection devices are designed for the delivery of insulin, followed by devices (29%) and combinations (20%) used to deliver non-insulin drugs. The wearable injectors market is well-fragmented, featuring the presence of established players and start-ups that possess the required expertise to manufacture wearable injectors. Majority (over 50%) of the companies are based in North America, followed by emerging players headquartered across Europe (30%).



On Body Injector / Patch Pump are Driving the Partnership Activity

Several stakeholders have been collaborating with industry / non-industry players engaged in wearable injectors market, primarily for product / technology integration purposes. Drug developers are evaluating novel drug delivery devices for their drug candidates at preclinical stages by partnering with delivery device manufacturers. In May 2023, Viridian Therapeutics partnered with Enable Injections to evaluate its enFuse wearable injector technology for preclinical stage drug candidates. In order to cater to the growing market demand for on body injector, the device developers are also collaborating with contract manufacturing organizations to bring their devices into the market. In March 2023, Stevanato Group entered into one such collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, as a part of which Stevanato provided the pre-sterilized EZ-fill cartridges and assembly equipment, while Thermo Fisher Scientific offered fill finish and final assembly services.



Owing to several advantages of on body injector, the stakeholders are also acquiring other industry players specializing in various aspects of these novel and convenient drug delivery systems. For instance, in February 2023, Insulet Corporation acquired all the patents related to a pump based insulin delivery system from Bigfoot Biomedical, in order to expand its capabilities in the wearable injectors market. In addition to this, Tandem Diabetes Care had announced the acquisition of AMF Medical in December 2022. The latter company was working on the development of an insulin patch pump / on body injector, named Sigi Patch Pump.



Wearable Infusion Pump is Mainly Used for Diabetes Care

Wearable infusion pumps are compact, lightweight devices that can be worn by patients on the belt with an attached cannula on the skin. These drug delivery devices are also known as off body injectors. These are ideal for patients who require continuous or intermittent infusions over an extended period, allowing them to move freely during the treatment. Most insulin pumps are wearable on the belt, with a tube connecting the pump to the infusion set resting in the subcutaneous fatty tissue. Various players, such as Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care and Roche provide wearable infusion pump for insulin delivery. According to the International Diabetes Federation, over 780 million people are expected to be living with diabetes, by 2045. Of these, a number of patients dependent on insulin are likely to move towards the use of wearable injectors, owing to their benefits associated with the improvement in quality of life. Such factors will contribute to the market growth of the wearable injectors during the forecast period.



Wearable Injectors Market Drivers: Approval of Drug-Device Combinations, Rise in Chronic Diseases and Investor Funding

Neulasta Onpro wearable injector was the first drug device combination to receive approval in 2015; since then, various drug-device combinations have received approvals. In 2016, Amgen launched the first on body injector delivering an antibody drug. The company’s Pushtronex system uses West Pharmaceuticals SmartDose to deliver Repatha (evolocumab), approved for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The Repatha wearable injector provides an option of monthly single-dose delivery to the patients. In addition, D-mine infusion pump, offered by EVER Pharma was marketed in 2019. This drug device combination has automatic dosing function due to the micro rotation pump technology. In 2022, AbbVie launched Skyrizi on body injector which is used for the treatment of Crohn’s disease. Such drug device combination approvals for non-insulin drugs are driving the wearable injectors market growth. With several pharmaceutical companies collaborating with wearable injector developers to test their devices in clinical trials, more such drug device approvals are expected during the forecast period. Furthermore, the funding received by wearable injector developers have allowed them to incorporate technological advancements into the existing designs and test their devices in clinical trials. In February 2022, Enable Injections raised USD 215 million in a Series C venture funding round. Such developments will continue to drive the wearable injectors market growth during the forecast period.



Wearable Injectors Market Size: North America will Continue to Hold the Largest Market Share

The global wearable injectors market size is estimated to be worth USD 4.3 billion in 2023. With the growing demand for effective therapeutics for the treatment of various chronic diseases, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period. Presently, close to 50% of the market is captured by companies based in North America. Driven by the rising interest in wearable injectors and adoption of such devices in the US, the wearable injectors market in North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.56%, during the forecast period 2023-2035. Further, the availability of reimbursement is likely to be an important factor governing the market growth of wearable injectors, owing to the higher price points of such devices.



Leading Manufacturers in the Wearable Injectors Market

Examples of key players (which have also been profiled in this report) manufacturing wearable injectors for the delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs include (in alphabetical order) CCBio, CeQur, Debiotech, Enable Injections, Gerresheimer, Insulet Corporation and West Pharmaceuticals. In addition to this, prominent drug device combinations include (which have also been profiled in this report) 3M™ Hollow Microstructured Transdermal System, D-mine® Pump, Repatha wearable injector and Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim) OnPro™ Kit. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the wearable injector manufacturers, worldwide.



Recent Developments in Wearable Injectors Market

Several recent developments have taken place in the field of wearable injectors for the delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs. We have outlined some of these recent initiatives below. These developments, even if they took place post the release of our market report, substantiate the overall market trends that have been outlined in our analysis.

In June 2023, Stevanato announced the offering of VertivaTM on-body delivery system in collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

In May 2023, Medtronic announced its plan to acquire EOFlow, manufacturer of a wearable injector EOPatch®.

Coherus Biosciences is expected to launch UDENCYA on body injector in 2023, which is currently under FDA review.



The market research report presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this industry, across different geographies. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A preface providing an introduction to the full report, Wearable Injectors Market, 2023-2035 (7th Edition).

An outline of the systematic research methodology adopted to conduct the study on wearable injectors market, providing insights on the various assumptions, methodologies, and quality control measures employed to ensure accuracy and reliability of our findings.

An overview of economic factors that impact the overall large volume wearable injectors market, including historical trends, currency fluctuation, foreign exchange impact, recession, and inflation measurement.

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research, offering a high-level view on the current state of wearable injectors and their likely evolution in the short to mid and long term.

A brief introduction to drug delivery devices, along with information on conventional parenteral drug delivery devices. It also highlights the key driving factors, need for improving medication adherence and different types of self-administration devices. Further, the chapter concludes with a discussion on regulatory considerations for these devices and future perspectives.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of wearable injectors for the delivery of non-insulin drugs, based on several relevant parameters, including status of development (under development and commercialized), type of device (patch pumps / on body injectors and wearable infusion pumps), usability (disposable and reusable with disposable components), type of dose (basal and bolus), type of drug container (cartridges, vials, syringes and mini-bag systems), mode of drug filling (preloaded and manually loaded), container volume (mL), route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous, intradermal and intramuscular), mode of injection (needles, cannulas and catheters), mechanism of action, type of technology, availability of connectivity feature, type of compatible drug (biologics, small molecules and others), compatibility with high viscosity drugs and therapeutic areas. In addition, the chapter presents the market landscape of companies manufacturing large volume wearable injectors for non-insulin drug delivery, including information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), and location of headquarters.

An overview of the current market landscape of wearable injection device and drug combinations for the delivery of non-insulin drugs, based on several relevant parameters, including status of development (under development, NDA/FDA accepted and commercialized), type of device (patch pumps / on body injectors and wearable infusion pumps), usability (disposable and reusable with disposable components), type of dose (basal and bolus), type of drug container (cartridges, drug reservoirs and vials), mode of drug filling (preloaded), container volume (mL), route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous and others), mode of injection (needles and cannulas), type of compatible drug (biologics and small molecules), mechanism of action / driving force, type of technology and therapeutic area. Additionally, the chapter presents the market landscape of companies manufacturing drug-device combinations for non-insulin drug delivery, including information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), and location of headquarters.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of wearable injectors for the delivery of insulin drugs, based on several relevant parameters, including status of development (under development and commercialized), type of device (patch pumps / injectors and infusion pumps / injectors), usability (disposable and reusable with disposable components), type of dose (basal and bolus), mode of drug filling (preloaded and manually loaded), container volume (mL), type of diabetes (type I and type II), type of combination insulin, period of use (days), type of device control feature (smartphone control, remote control and inbuilt control), availability of interoperable devices, availability of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) / blood glucose meters (BGM) system, availability of automatic insulin delivery (AID) / artificial pancreas, type of automated insulin delivery feature (AID), availability of connectivity feature and waterproof capabilities. In addition, the chapter presents the market landscape of companies manufacturing large volume wearable injectors for insulin delivery, including information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), and location of headquarters.

A detailed product competitiveness analysis of various wearable injectors based on several relevant parameters, such as company strength (based on the experience of the company), product competitiveness (based on type of device, type of dose, container volume, usability, status of development, mode of injection, route of administration, type of drug container, type of drug compatibility, mode of drug filling, availability of connectivity feature, availability of CGM / BGM systems and waterproof capabilities) and company size (based on employee count of the product manufacturer).

Elaborate profiles of the prominent companies developing wearable injectors; each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

A list of tabulated profiles of wearable drug device combination products featuring drug specifications, mechanism of action, current status of development, dosage frequency and information on sales (if available).

An in-dept analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by the stakeholders in the wearable injectors market, during the period 2015 and 2023 based on several relevant parameters, including year of partnership, type of partnership, type of partner, type of device, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships), most active players (in terms of type of partnership) and geography.

A detailed analysis of the key acquisition targets, taking into consideration the historical trend of the acquisition activity of the players that have acquired other firms, since 2000. It offers a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

A list of patents that have been filed / granted related to wearable injectors over the last decade. Further, it highlights analysis of patents across several relevant parameters, such as type of patent (granted patents, patent applications and others), patent publication year, jurisdiction, CPC symbol, type of organization (industry and non-industry players), emerging focus area and most active players (based on the number of patents). Additionally, the chapter includes patent benchmarking analysis and insightful patent valuation analysis, highlighting the leading patents (in terms of number of citations).

A list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with wearable injectors in the near future, identified on the basis of an in-depth analysis of potential candidates (marketed drugs and clinical-stage drugs), taking into consideration multiple parameters, such as type of drug molecule, phase of development, indication, dosing frequency, type of therapy, method of administration and route of administration.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials related to wearable injectors based on several relevant parameters, such as trial recruitment status, trial registration year, trial phase, study design, type of sponsor / collaborator, leading players (based on the number of registered trials), key focus area, therapeutic area, and geography.

A detailed analysis of funding and investments made in the companies engaged in this domain, during the period 2014 and 2023, including instances of seed financing, venture capital, capital raised from IPOs, secondary offerings, grants / awards, other equity and debt financing. Further, these instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as year of funding, amount invested by year, type of funding, type of device, target disease indication, most active players (in terms of number of funding instances and amount invested), leading investors (in terms of number of funding instances) and geography.

A case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations in the overall manufacturing process / supply chain of wearable injectors, featuring details on the services offered by contract service providers for the manufacturing of various device components (primary containers), infusion sets, adhesives, closures, and injection moldings.

A discussion on the various guidelines established by regulatory bodies for medical device approvals across North America (US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (Australia, Brazil, China, India, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand). The market report also features an insightful multi-dimensional heat map analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in key geographies across the globe.

An in-depth analysis of the factors that can impact the growth of large volume wearable injectors market. It also features identification and analysis of key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

A detailed discussion on the future opportunities of wearable injectors for large volume drug delivery. It also highlights the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of this market, under a detailed SWOT framework.



One of the key objectives of the market report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth of wearable injectors market over the coming years. Based on parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the wearable injectors for delivery of non-insulin drugs market over the forecast period 2023-2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and the forecasted opportunity across various segments, such as type of device (patch pump / injector and infusion pump / injector), usability (disposable and reusable), therapeutic area (autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders neurological disorders, oncological disorders and other disorders) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



In addition to this, report also provides a detailed market forecast analysis in order to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity for wearable injectors delivering insulin drugs over the coming years. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of device (patch pump / injector and infusion pump / injector), usability (disposable and reusable) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa).



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this industry. The market report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Larry Albert (Chief Executive Officer, Qlibrium)

Michael Hooven (Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections)

Jesper Roested (Chief Executive Officer, Subcuject)

Pieter Muntendam (former President and Chief Executive Officer, scPharmaceuticals)

Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

Graham Reynolds (former Vice President Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, West Pharmaceutical Services)

Anonymous (Ypsomed)

Eric Chappel (Engineering Project Manager / Senior System Engineer, Debiotech)

Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Eitan Medical)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice, and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the market report also provides our independent views on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research, and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Question 1: What is a wearable injector? What are wearable injectors?

Answer: A wearable injector is a medical device designed to deliver drugs or other medications subcutaneously in a controlled manner. It can be worn on the body like a patch or a small pump, providing a convenient and discreet method of drug administration.



Question 2: What are the advantages of wearable injectors? What are the benefits of wearable injectors?

Answer: Wearable injectors offer precise and controlled dosing of medications, ensuring accurate delivery of the required dosage. These are incorporated with safety features, such as automatic needle retraction or safety mechanisms to prevent accidental needlestick injuries. Many wearable injectors are equipped with connectivity options, allowing them to integrate with mobile apps or healthcare monitoring systems. This enables healthcare professionals to remotely monitor patient adherence, dosing patterns, and overall treatment progress, leading to better management and personalized care.



Question 3: How do you use the on-body injector Neulasta?

Answer: The on-body injector is worn directly to the skin using a self-adhesive pad. It delivers Neulasta through a subcutaneous injection.



Question 4: What is the most common type of partnership model being adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

Answer: Product / technology integration agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by players engaged in the development of wearable injectors for the delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs. This is followed by product development and commercialization agreements.



Question 5: Who are the key players in wearable injectors market?

Answer: Examples of key players in wearable injector market include Amgen, Becton Dickinson, CeQur, Debiotech, Enable Injection, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care and West Pharmaceutical Services.



Question 6: How big is the wearable injectors market?

Answer: The global wearable injectors market is projected to reach USD 12 billion by 2035.



Question 7: What is the likely growth rate (CAGR) of wearable injectors market?

Answer: The global wearable injectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period.



Question 8: Which region has the largest market share in the wearable injectors market?

Answer: Currently, North America captures close to 50% of the market share. However, it is worth highlighting that the wearable injectors market in Asia is growing at a higher pace and holds 35% of the overall share.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 is a preface providing an introduction to the full report, Wearable Injectors Market, 2023-2035 (7th Edition).



Chapter 2 is an outline of the systematic research methodology adopted to conduct the study on wearable injectors market, providing insights on the various assumptions, methodologies, and quality control measures employed to ensure accuracy and reliability of findings.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of economic factors that impact the overall wearable injectors market, which include historical trends, currency fluctuation, foreign exchange impact, recession, and inflation measurement.



Chapter 4 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the wearable injectors market in the short-mid-term and long term.



Chapter 5 provides a brief introduction to drug delivery devices, along with information on conventional parenteral drug delivery devices. It also highlights the key driving factors, need for improving medication adherence and different types of self-administration devices. Further, the chapter concludes with a discussion on regulatory considerations for these devices and future perspectives.



Chapter 6 presents information on overall market landscape of wearable injectors for the delivery of non-insulin drugs, based on several relevant parameters, including status of development (under development and commercialized), type of device (patch pumps / on body injectors and wearable infusion pumps), usability (disposable and reusable with disposable components), type of dose (basal and bolus), type of drug container (cartridges, vials, syringes and mini-bag systems), mode of drug filling (preloaded and manually loaded), container volume (mL), route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous, intradermal and intramuscular), mode of injection (needles, cannulas and catheters), mechanism of action, type of technology, availability of connectivity feature, type of compatible drug (biologics, small molecules and others), compatibility with high viscosity drugs and therapeutic areas. In addition, the chapter presents the market landscape of companies manufacturing large volume wearable injectors for non-insulin drug delivery, including information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), and location of headquarters.

