Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Chromatography Instruments, Type of Consumable Formats, End Users and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

The global market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Chromatography is an analytical technique, used for separation, identification and purification of the mixture of components, which involves distribution of each analyte between a moving fluid stream, namely the mobile phase (which can be either a liquid or a gas), and a stationary phase (which can be either a solid or a liquid). Chromatography finds several applications across different industries, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, environmental, food, petrochemical, and other such industries. Specifically in pharmaceutical industry, recent years have witnessed a surge in the demand for chromatography systems / chromatography instrumentation (such as liquid chromatography system, gas chromatography system, gel permeation chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography) and chromatography consumables (such as chromatography resin, packed columns) used for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of a wide range of complex samples in large?scale translational research studies, precision medicine, virus research and vaccines development. Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic fueled the growth of the global market of chromatography instrumentation and chromatography consumables; this can be attributed to the adoption of chromatography in various drug development processes and diagnostics. Driven by the rising adoption of chromatography techniques in drug discovery and other application areas, the chromatography instrumentation and chromatography consumables market is anticipated to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market: Distribution by Type of Product (Instruments, Consumables and Other Accessories), Type of Chromatography Instruments (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, and Other Systems), Type of Consumable Formats (Prepacked Columns, Bottles / Bulk Resins and Other Formats), End Users (Pharmaceutical / Biotechnology Industries, Academic / Research Institutes and Other Industries) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size, market forecast and future opportunities associated with the chromatography instrumentation and chromatography consumables market, during the given forecast period. The market research report highlights efforts of several chromatography companies engaged in this rapidly emerging market segment of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceuticals industry. Key takeaways of the chromatography market research report are briefly discussed below.



Competitive Landscape of Chromatography Instrumentation Companies

The chromatography instrumentation / systems landscape features close to 75 large, mid-sized and small companies, which claim to offer various types of chromatography systems, including continuous chromatography system, gas chromatography system, gel permeation chromatography system, ion chromatography system, liquid chromatography system, and supercritical fluid chromatography system, for the detection, separation and purification of various types of analytes. Nearly 70% of the companies offer liquid chromatography systems. It is worth highlighting that in March 2023, US based Waters Corporation introduced its next generation HPLC system, Alliance™ iS, for its users in the QC laboratories. The launch of next generation systems with improved efficiency is expected to be instrumental in driving the market growth during the forecast period. Further, it is interesting to note that close to 15 companies provide chromatography systems that are operational at all the scales of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial).



Competitive Landscape of Chromatography Consumables Companies

Currently, more than 80 companies offer different types of chromatography consumables, including chromatography resin, chromatography columns and others, for a wide range of end users. These companies are providing chromatography consumables that can be used for separation, detection and purification of different types of small molecules, biologics (including amino acids, antibodies, cells, enzymes, oligonucleotides, peptides / proteins) and other analytes. Additionally, more than 40% of these chromatography consumables companies are located in North America. It is worth noting that Purolite, a US based chromatography resin manufacturer, has recently added two manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, US. One of the two facilities was opened in December 2022 for the production of ion exchange resins. The latest addition to their manufacturing network is their sixth facility at Landenberg, Pennsylvania. The facility is under construction and will be manufacturing agarose chromatography resin. Such expansions are driven by the increased demand from the end users and will continue to drive the market growth for chromatography consumables during the forecast period.



Chromatography Market Trends Analysis: Increasing Acquisitions and Mergers to Broaden Product Portfolios, and Multiple Patent Filings to Foster Progress and Innovation

In the last decade, chromatography instrumentation and consumables market has witnessed a substantial number of acquisitions and mergers in order to enhance their capabilities and product portfolio to meet the growing demand for chromatography instrumentation and chromatography consumables. It is interesting to note that the number of such deals increased by 37% in 2022, when compared to the deals inked in 2021. In fact, the year 2022 witnessed acquisitions of 10 chromatography instrumentation and / or chromatography consumables companies or their major assets; these include (in alphabetical order) Applied Research, Chromatography Research Supplies, ModuVision, Novasep, Pepsep, Prolab Instruments, PSS-Polymer Standards Service, Purilogics, Sepiatech, and Virtual Control. It is interesting to highlight that Bruker acquired two companies in 2022 namely (in alphabetical order) Pepsep and Prolab Instruments.



Further, over 4,700 patents focused on chromatography have been granted / filed in the past four years, indicating the substantial efforts made by researchers engaged in chromatography instrumentation and chromatography consumables domain. Most of the patents have been filed for the advancement of chromatography instrumentation, chromatography consumables and other accessories.



Market Analysis: Global Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market

The global market for chromatography instrumentation and chromatography consumables is estimated to be worth USD 10.5 billion in 2023. With the increasing R&D activities and growing interest of stakeholders towards separation and purification techniques in pharmaceutical industry, the global chromatography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. In terms of type of chromatography system, currently, liquid chromatography systems are anticipated to capture the major market share, followed by gas chromatography systems.



Regional Analysis: North America Emerges as a Hub for Chromatography Systems and Chromatography Consumables; Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

Majority of the companies developing chromatography instrumentation and chromatography consumables are headquartered in North America, followed by companies based in Europe. Currently, North America and Europe capture over 70% market share of the overall chromatography market. In recent years, demand for chromatography systems and chromatography consumables in the North America region has witnessed a tremendous increase. However, in the coming years, owing to the anticipated drug approvals and growing need for separation processes in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at a much faster rate as compared to other geographies.



Future Outlook: Increased Interest of Researchers and Industry Stakeholders in Chromatography Stationary Phases and Pre-Packed Columns

In recent years, there has been a growing focus on the advancement of chromatography techniques to make the purification and separation of different substances easy and efficient. As a result, chromatography resins have been considered as an efficient solution to address purification needs of novel COVID-19 vaccines as well as the complex biologic analytes. In July 2021, Cytiva and Pall Corporation announced the investment of more than USD 600 million (over the next two years) to develop novel chromatography resins for the analysis and purification of biomolecules and establish a new manufacturing site in the US. In addition, a surge in interest has been observed for pre-packed columns, as they are considered to be a convenient and cost-effective solution for purifying large quantities of proteins. , With increase in complexity of biologics, their purification needs will also increase and chromatography companies are expected to play an important role in developing novel resins and convenient formats suitable to the pharmaceutical industry. Such developments will drive market growth during the forecast period.



Leading Chromatography Companies Offering Chromatography Instrumentation and Chromatography Consumables

Examples of key chromatography companies (based on number of products offered; the complete list of players is available in the full report) include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytiva, PerkinElmer, Pall Corporation, Sartorius, Shimadzu, Shodex, ThermoFisher Scientific and Waters Corporation. This global chromatography market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the companies that have capability to offer chromatography systems and chromatography consumables worldwide.



Recent Developments in Chromatography Market

Several recent developments have taken place in the field of chromatography instrumentation and consumables market, some of which have been outlined below. These developments, even if they took place post the release of our market report, substantiate the overall market trends that we have outlined in our analysis.

In June 2023, Waters announced the establishment of a strategic partnership with Sartorius to offer integrated process analytics and optimized chromatography consumables. The main objective of this partnership was to integrate Sartorius’ Resolute® BioSMB™ multi column chromatography system and Waters’ PATROL™ UltraPerformance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC™) Process Analysis system in order to make downstream biomonitoring cost effective and reduce the amount of chromatography resins used.

In July 2023, Valmet announced the acquisition of Process Gas Chromatography business of Siemens. The former company intends to strengthen its automation segment and process automation with the addition of the latter company’s process industry gas chromatography system and process analyzer systems to its offering.

In February 2023, Biotage announced the acquisition of Astrea Bioseparations, in order to advance its chromatography product portfolio in biologics and advanced therapeutics.



The market report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this industry. Amongst other elements, the market research report includes:

A preface providing an introduction to the full report, Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market, 2018-2022 (Historical Trends) and 2023-2035 (Forecasted Estimates).

An outline of the systematic research methodology adopted to conduct the study on chromatography consumables and instrumentation market, providing insights on the various assumptions, methodologies, and quality control measures employed to ensure accuracy and reliability of our findings.

An overview of economic factors that impact the overall chromatography consumables and instrumentation market, including historical trends, currency fluctuation, foreign exchange impact, recession, and inflation measurement.

A summary of the key insights captured in our research, offering a high-level view on the likely evolution of the chromatography market in the short to mid-term, and long term.

A comprehensive overview of chromatography, including its principles, various types, and applications across multiple industries. Additionally, the chapter also highlights the important growth areas that will emerge in the coming years.

A detailed review of the overall chromatography instrumentation / system providers. It includes information on close to 75 players currently engaged in this market segment. Additionally, it features an in-depth analysis of system providers, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, chromatography systems offered (liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ion-exchange chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography, and other instruments), type of mobile phases used (liquid, gas, cations, supercritical fluid and others), type of chromatography consumables offered (liquid chromatography consumables, gas chromatography consumables and other consumables / accessories), scale of operation (pre-clinical, clinical and commercial), and type of industry served (pharmaceutical / biopharmaceutical industry, academic / research institutes , food / beverage industry, environmental industry, chemical industry, petrochemical industry and other industries).

A detailed competitive landscape analysis of the chromatography instrumentation / system providers based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The companies within each geography have been compared based on the supplier strength (based on the company’s years of experience in this industry) and company competitiveness (based on physical nature of mobile phase offered, chromatography system / instrument offered, scale of operation, chromatography consumables offered and end users).

A detailed review of the overall chromatography consumables providers. It includes information on more than 80 companies currently engaged in this market segment. Additionally, it features an in-depth analysis of consumable providers, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of separation technique offered (reverse phase, ion exchange, size exclusion, affinity, hydrophobic interaction, normal phase, chiral, mixed mode, supercritical fluid, hydrophilic interaction, ion exclusion, ligand exchange, solid phase extraction, others), type of solid phase offered (polymer, membrane, resin / media, monolith, fiber matrix and others), type of consumable format offered (prepacked columns, bottles / bulk resins, empty columns, plate (96 well plate filters) and other formats), type of analyte separated (small molecule, biologics and others), and application area (detection / screening / separation, lab, scale-up and GMP manufacturing, method optimization and process development).

Elaborate profiles of key companies based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile provides an overview of the company, product portfolio (information on its chromatography system and consumable offerings), financial information (if available), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to chromatography. It includes information on key parameters, such as type of patent, patent publication year, patent application year, geographical location, type of players, assigned CPC symbols, type of organization, and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

A detailed analysis of various mergers and acquisitions of chromatography companies, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired during the time period between 2015- 2023, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of agreement, type of deal, geographical location of headquarters, company size, key value drivers and acquisition deal multiples (based on revenues).



One of the key objectives of this chromatography consumables and chromatography instrumentation market report was to estimate the current market size and the future opportunity in the chromatography market over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the forecast period 2023-2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have been further segmented on the basis of type of product offered (instruments / systems, consumables and other accessories), type of chromatography system offered (liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and others), type of consumable formats offered (prepacked columns, bottles / bulk resins and other formats), end users (pharmaceutical / biotechnology industries, academic / research institutes and others), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). To account for the uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this chromatography market report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights generated from both secondary and primary research. The perceptions presented in this market analysis were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. The financial figures mentioned in this market research report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this market report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily beneficial for us to draw opinions on how the market may evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been laid on forecasting the market over the time period 2023-2035, the report also provides our independent views on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. The opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Question 1: What is the concept of chromatography?

Answer: Chromatography is an important biophysical technique that enables the separation, identification, and purification of the components of a mixture for qualitative and quantitative analysis.



Question 2: What are the four types of chromatography?

Answer: There are four main types of chromatography. These are Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Thin-Layer Chromatography and Paper Chromatography.



Question 3: What is chromatography system?

Answer: Chromatography systems comprise of all of the sample separation equipment, including stationary and mobile phase. These systems are purification units that allow the isolation of specific compounds from a complex mixture. Separation occurs based on interactions of the sample with the stationary phase.



Question 4: Where is chromatography used in industry?

Answer: Chromatography technique is used for identification, separation and purification of various types of analytes across various industries, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology industry, academic / research institutes, petrochemical industry, chemical industry, environmental industry and other industries.



Question 5: What is supercritical fluid chromatography?

Answer: Supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) is a separation technique that involves separation of the mixture in column using a supercritical fluid as mobile phase.



Question 6: What are chromatography consumables?

Answer: Chromatography consumables refer to the disposable items employed in the separation of components or solutes from gas, solvent, water, or any other mobile fluid.



Question 7: What resins are used in chromatography?

Answer: The most common resins used in chromatography include affinity resins, ion exchange resins, hydrophobic interaction resins, gel permeation resins and multi modal resins.



Question 8: How big is the chromatography market?

Answer: The global market size of chromatography market is estimated to be USD 10.5 billion in 2023.



Question 9: What is the expected CAGR for the chromatography market?

Answer: The global chromatography market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Question 10: How big is the global gas chromatography market?

Answer: The global market size of gas chromatography market is estimated to be USD 2.38 billion in 2023.



Question 11: What is the current landscape of patents filed for chromatography?

Answer: More than 4,700 patents have been filed in the field of chromatography in the last 4 years. Of these, 3,412 patents are patent applications, followed by granted patents (362) and other patents (1,002). Of the total granted patents, more than 75 % of patents have been filed in the US.



Question 12: Which region has the highest market share in the chromatography market?

Answer: North America and Europe capture around 70% of the market share in the global chromatography market. Emerging regions, such as Asia-Pacific, are likely to grow relatively fast in the long term.



Question 13: Which are the leading players in the chromatography market?

Answer: Leading players in the chromatography market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytiva, PerkinElmer, Pall Corporation, Sartorius, Shimadzu, Shodex, ThermoFisher Scientific and Waters Corporation.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 is a preface providing an overview of the full report, Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market, 2023-2035.



Chapter 2 is an outline of the systematic research methodology adopted to conduct the study on chromatography consumables and instrumentation market, providing insights on the various assumptions, methodologies, and quality control measures employed to ensure accuracy and reliability of findings.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of economic factors that impact the overall chromatography consumables and instrumentation market, which include historical trends, currency fluctuation, foreign exchange impact, recession, and inflation measurement.

Chapter 4 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the chromatography market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive overview of chromatography, including its principles, various types, and applications across multiple industries. Additionally, the chapter highlights the key growth areas that will emerge in the following years.



Chapter 6 provides an overview of the overall chromatography instrument providers. It includes information on close to 75 players currently engaged in this domain. Additionally, it features an in-depth analysis of system providers, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, chromatography instrument offered (liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ion-exchange chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography, and other chromatography instruments), type of mobile phases used (liquid, gas, cations, supercritical fluid and others), type of chromatography consumables offered (liquid chromatography consumables, gas chromatography consumables and other consumables / accessories), scale of operation (pre-clinical, clinical and commercial), and type of industry served (pharmaceutical / biopharmaceutical industry, academic / research institutes , food / beverage industry, environmental industry, chemical industry, petrochemical industry and other industries).



Chapter 7 features a detailed competitiveness analysis of the chromatography instrument providers based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The companies within each geography have been compared based on the supplier strength (based on the company’s years of experience in this domain) and company competitiveness (based on physical nature of mobile phase offered, chromatography instrument offered, scale of operation, chromatography consumables offered and end users).



Chapter 8 provides an overview of the overall chromatography consumable providers. It includes information on more than 80 players currently engaged in this domain. Additionally, it features an in-depth analysis of consumable providers, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of separation technique offered (reverse phase, ion exchange, size exclusion, affinity, hydrophobic interaction, normal phase, chiral, mixed mode, supercritical fluid, hydrophilic interaction, ion exclusion, ligand exchange, solid phase extraction, others), type of solid phase offered (polymer, membrane, resin / media, monolith, fiber matrix and others), type of consumable format offered (prepacked columns, bottles / bulk resins, empty columns, plate (96 well plate filters) and other formats), type of analyte separated (small molecule, biologics and others), and application area (detection / screening / separation, lab, scale-up and GMP manufacturing, method optimization and process development).



Chapter 9 includes detailed and tabulated profiles of the key players in the chromatography domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, product portfolio (information on its chromatography instrument and consumable offerings), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 10 provides an in-depth patent analysis, presenting an overview of the filed / granted patents related to chromatography. The analysis highlights key details and trends associated with these patents, including patent type, publication year, patent application year, geographical location, type of players, assigned CPC symbol, type of organization, and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 11 presents insights from a detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2015-2021. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on multiple parameters, such as year of agreement, type of deal, geographical location, size, type of company ownership, key value drivers, and acquisition deal multiples (based on revenues).



Chapter 12 presents an in-depth analysis of the factors that can impact the growth of chromatography consumables and instrumentation market. In addition, it includes identification and analysis of key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.



Chapter 13 presents a detailed market forecast analysis in order to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity for chromatography consumables and instrumentation over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, we have provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2023-2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the chromatography consumables and instrumentation market. Further, in order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 14 provides detailed projections of the current and future chromatography consumables and instrumentation market across different types of product offered which includes instruments, consumables and other accessories.



Chapter 15 provides detailed projections of the current and future chromatography consumables and instrumentation market across different types of chromatography instruments offered which includes liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and others.



Chapter 16 provides detailed projections of the current and future chromatography consumables and instrumentation market across different types of consumable formats offered which includes prepacked columns, bottles / bulk resins and other formats.



Chapter 17 provides detailed projections of the current and future chromatography consumables and instrumentation market across different types of end users which includes pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies, academic / research institutes and other industries.



Chapter 18 provides detailed projections of the current and future chromatography consumables and instrumentation market across various geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.



Chapter 19 is a summary of the overall report wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the chromatography market.



Chapter 20 contains the transcripts of interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in the chromatography domain.



Chapter 21 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 22 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.

