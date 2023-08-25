Global $24.1 Bn Connected Toys Markets, 2023-2028 with Mattel, Hasbro, Lego, Sony, Vtech, Ubtech, Dji, & Irobot Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Toys Market by Application (Education, Entertainment), Age Group (1 -5 Years, 6 -8 Years, 9-12 Years, 13-19 Years), Interfacing Device (Smartphone/Tablet and PC/Laptop), Distribution Channel, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The connected toys market size is projected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2023 to USD 24.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2023-2028

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a frontrunner in the trajectory of the connected toys market, poised to showcase the highest growth rate leading up to 2028. This dynamic surge in the Asia Pacific connected toys market is underpinned by a multitude of compelling factors. Rapid urbanization and the concurrent rise in disposable income fuel the demand for innovative play experiences.

The region's tech-savvy population further amplifies this momentum, as improving digital infrastructure paves the way for seamless connectivity. Moreover, the nexus between education and entertainment gains prominence, driven by an emphasis on children's development and learning.

The expanding middle-class demographics, coupled with the allure of licensed characters, have propelled the popularity of connected toys. Parental convenience and safety concerns underscore the inherent appeal of these toys. Government support, a growing awareness of child development, and competitive innovation further enhance the market's vibrancy in the region.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing digital revolution, connected toys are seamlessly integrated into the connected lifestyle. These toys, equipped with internet connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other technologies, not only captivate young minds but also bridge the gap between entertainment and learning.

As a diverse ecosystem of key players collaborates to meet these demands, the Asia Pacific connected toys market stands as a testament to the convergence of technology and play.

By technology, the Wi-Fi segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

The Wi-Fi segment in the connected toys market is driven by enhanced connectivity, access to cloud-based content, remote control, and monitoring, social play capabilities, firmware updates, data collection for personalization, easy setup and integration, seamless user experience, and future-proofing capabilities.

Wi-Fi connectivity empowers connected toys with advanced features, personalized experiences, and seamless interactions, contributing to the increasing popularity and adoption of Wi-Fi-enabled connected toys among children and parents alike.

By application, the Entertainment segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Connected toys find application in entertainment through interactive storytelling, virtual playgrounds, gaming experiences, music and dance, character interaction, collectible games, multiplayer play, creative expression, entertaining learning, and role-playing. The segment will drive the integration of AR and VR technologies, the appeal of licensed characters and brands, gamification elements, and a diverse app ecosystem.

The market study covers the Connected Toys market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across segments, including application, component, deployment, organization size, application, vertical, and region. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $24.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Interactive Devices to Drive Market Growth

North America: Education and Wi-Fi Segment to Account for Largest Market Size in 2023

Asia-Pacific: Education and Wi-Fi Segment to Account for Largest Market Size in 2023

Europe: Education and Wi-Fi Segment to Account for Largest Market Size in 2023

Asia-Pacific Expected to Achieve Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Rise in Double-Income Households' Need for Monitoring and Tracking Toy Devices

Inclination of Children Toward More Interactive and Self-Engaging Toys

Restraints

Connected Toys Raising Issue for Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Increasing Awareness of the Internet and Technology

Increasing R&D Spending on Robots and Toys

Challenges

Negative Effects on Children's Cognitive Development

Heightened Risks with Constant Connectivity

Market: Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem

Pricing Model of Market Players

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Augmented/Virtual Reality

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Sphero Robots Created Enhanced Experience in Learning Computer Science

Case Study 2: Ntuc Lhub Trained Their Learners with Ubtech's K12 Model

Case Study 3: Induced Problem-Solving Abilities in Children with Sphero's Littlebits

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Document Types of Patents

Patents Filed, 2019-2022

Innovation and Patent Applications

Top Applicants

Top Ten Companies with Highest Number of Patent Applications, 2019-2022

Company Profiles

Major Players

Mattel

Hasbro

Lego

Sony

Vtech

Ubtech

Dji

Irobot

Startup/Sme Players

Sphero

Digital Dream Labs

Pillar

Wonder Workshop

Tosy

Workinman Interactive

Wowwee

Keyi Tech

Miko

Makeblock

Smart Teddy

Intelino

Fischertechnik

Potensic

Mainbot

Ryobi

Playshifu

