Natural Stone And Marble Market to Worth USD 48524.13 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the momentum towards embracing natural building materials is steadily growing in the natural stone and marble market , primarily driven by the escalating emphasis on sustainability within the construction sector. As environmental consciousness takes center stage, the appeal of natural materials such as stone and marble is gaining substantial traction. Consumers are highly willing to invest more in these materials, enticed by their inherent longevity and the timeless aesthetic they bring to structures.

According to the comprehensive global construction perspectives and Oxford Economics Report on Global Construction 2030, intriguing trends emerge regarding the growth trajectories of major construction industries. The projections suggest that both the United States and India are poised to outpace China in terms of natural stone and marble market expansion.

Limestone Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Growing Demand for Limestone across Various Sectors

The expansion of the limestone segment can be attributed to the growing demand for limestone across various sectors, such as road bases, railroad ballast, foundation stone, drain fields, concrete aggregate, and construction applications. This versatile natural resource has found extensive use in these areas due to its exceptional durability and reliability in the natural stone and marble market.

The markets in Europe is anticipated to command the second-largest share in natural stone and marble market. Remarkably, the bulk of this regional market share is attributed to Western European countries, including prominent players such as Italy, Germany, and France. These established economies are poised to exert significant influence, contributing substantially to the overall market dynamics.

Building and Construction Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Commanding Presence

Building and construction segment retained its position as the leading natural stone and marble market contributor, holding the largest share. The building and construction category commanded over 68% of the overall market value with a commanding presence. Residential structures emerged as the principal catalysts for market expansion within this category.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant force in the natural stone and marble market. China stood out with the largest share of the regional market, a position attributed to the escalating demand within the thriving building industry. Both countries, China and India, hold distinguished status as the world's leading producers of natural stones.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the natural stone and marble market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Natural Stone And Marble Market

Recently, a significant milestone was achieved by Dermitzakis Bros S.A. as they successfully concluded the initial phase of their new stone factory in Drama. This expansion in production capacity signifies the company's strategic intent to solidify its presence within European and global markets, positioning itself for enhanced competitiveness and influence.

Cupa Group recently made a strategic move by agreeing to acquire Pizarras Lomba, a prominent Spanish manufacturer specializing in natural slate roofing materials. This acquisition is the latest addition to Cupa's expanding portfolio, underlining its continuous efforts to bolster its sales trajectory and market influence. These developments collectively highlight the proactive strategies both Dermitzakis Bros S.A. and Cupa Group undertake to fortify their respective positions and tap into evolving market opportunities.

Key Questions Answered in Natural Stone And Marble Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

