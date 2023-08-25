New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home-Use Beauty Devices Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180076/?utm_source=GNW

This growth can be ascribed to the growing occurrence of skin-related issues, the rising occurrence of hormonal syndromes, and technological improvements in home-use beauty devices.



In 2022, the Hair removal category had the largest share, approximately 25%. Shaving has been among the largely accepted method to remove unwanted body hair. However, with constant shaving, thick hair grows in a short time span.



To overcome such problems, progressive hair removal devices, like light-based and epilators home-use devices, are present. Furthermore, the high per-capita income, growing appearance awareness, and increasing occurrence of hormonal syndromes are boosting sales in this category.



In 2022, the laser/light category generated the largest revenue share, of approximately 60%. The high acceptance of laser technology is mainly because of its capability to lessen the redness and irritation related to skin conditions, like rosacea and acne, among precise areas of the skin, while not hurting others.



Lasers rouse the development of fibroblasts, which pioneers new collagen in the skin, by employing heat. More collagen primes to skin that are younger-looking, firmer, and fresher, which aids in the development of the total skin condition of patients.



Because of the extreme exposure to contamination and UV radiation, skin illnesses, such as photoaging, are gradually becoming common globally. This disorder further outcomes in reduced elasticity, hair loss, and sunburns.



Other reasons that cause skin-associated issues are contamination and extreme consumption of tobacco and alcohol. Some of the skin issues lead to deep wrinkles, depigmentation, melasma, hyperpigmentation, acne, and atopic dermatitis.



In 2022, North America dominated the market with approximately 40% share. This growth can be credited to the deviations in the customer perception of attractiveness and health and the rising occurrence of age-associated skin illnesses in the continent.



The 3 most widespread of such across all age groups are viral skin, dermatitis, and acne vulgaris diseases, and the ones among the aging are viral skin diseases, dermatitis, and fungal skin illnesses.



In 2022, hair removal devices had the highest share in the North American home-use beauty devices market. Utmost of the individuals in the continent trim; though, constant shaving can outcome in the development of thicker hair more rapidly. To evade these problems, epilators and a variety of light-based devices are obtainable for house use.



