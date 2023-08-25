$21 Bn Sterile Bottles Markets - Global Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2023 & 2030

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Bottles Market, By Product TypeBy MaterialBy CapacityBy End-use Industries, By Geography- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global sterile bottles market are projected to reach a value of $21.2 billion by 2030 from $13.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global sterile bottles market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Global sterile bottles market growth is driven by increasing demand for sterile bottles from the healthcare industry. The increasing population along with increased spending on the healthcare system has led to increased demand for laboratory testing of diseases and is a major factor driving the growth of the sterile bottles market.

Moreover, sterile bottles are best for vaccine / injectable primary packaging solutions in the diagnostic and pharmaceutical market, thereby driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of technology used for sterilizing the bottles is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



Sterile bottles are witnessing huge demand across the globe, especially sterile bottles manufactured using glass. Sterile glass bottles can be sterilized multiple times without affecting the structural integrity of the bottles. Sterile glass bottles can be sealed airtight by using appropriate closures, which helps in the prevention of any contamination during the storage of products or materials.



Using glass as a material for sterile bottles helps in ensuring that the contents of sterile containers are not affected, as it does not leech chemicals or absorb oils or liquids. The non-porous construction of glass also helps in preventing air, dust, bacteria, and mildews from forming when containers are properly sealed



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global sterile bottles market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global sterile bottles market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, sodium propionate manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the sterile bottles market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Avantor Fluid Handling LLC

Berlin Packaging

CELLTREAT Scientific Products

Daigger Scientific Inc.

Deltalab

Fisher Scientific International, Inc.

Foxx Life Sciences

Greenwood Products Inc.

SciLabware Limited

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

Wipak Group

Global Sterile Bottles Market, By Product Type:

Aspirator Bottles

Dilution Bottles

Dispensing/Dropping Bottles

Sampling/Serum Bottles

Solution Bottles

Reagent bottles

Others

Global Sterile Bottles Market, By Material:

Glass

Plastic

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Others

Global Sterile Bottles Market, By Capacity:

More than 4,000 mL

4,000 mL to 1,000 mL

1,000 mL to 250 mL

Less than 250 mL

Global Sterile Bottles Market, By End-use Industries:

Pharmaceuticals & Biological

Medical & Surgical

Food & Beverage

Others

