Cell Culture Market is Expected to Reach $51.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the cell culture industry is poised to undergo transformative advancements that will redefine biotechnology and healthcare landscapes. With rapid progress in techniques like 3D cell culture, organoids, and microfluidics, researchers and companies will achieve unprecedented levels of cell mimicry, enabling more accurate disease modeling, drug screening, and personalized medicine development. Automation, machine learning, and high-throughput systems will streamline and accelerate the cell culture process, fostering efficient scale-up and reduced production costs. The integration of gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 will further enhance the manipulation of cellular behaviour, leading to breakthroughs in regenerative medicine and novel therapeutic strategies. Ethical considerations surrounding the use of advanced cell models and potential regulatory challenges will require careful navigation, but the cell culture industry's evolution promises to revolutionize how we understand, treat, and combat various diseases.

Cell Culture market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $27.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $51.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing popularity of monoclonal antibodies, and adoption of single-use technologies. On the other hand, the disposal of plastic consumables challenges the growth of this market.

Cell Culture Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $27.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $51.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth hotspots in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Adoption of single-use technologies

Cell Culture market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Caisson Laboratories Inc. (US)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

InvivoGen (US)

Pan-Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Cellexus (UK)

Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

Adolf Kühner AG (Switzerland)

SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US)

ANGUS Chemical Company (US)

Biospherix Ltd. (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the cell culture market into the following segments and subsegments:

Cell culture Market, by Product

Consumables

Equipment

Cell culture Market, by Consumables

Sera, Media, and Reagents Media (serum-free media, classical media & salts, stem cell culture media, specialty media, chemically defined media, and other media) Sera (fetal bovine sera (FBS), adult bovine sera (ABS), and other animal sera) Reagents (growth factors, supplements, buffers & chemicals, cell dissociation reagents, balanced salt solutions, attachment & matrix factors, antibiotics/antimycotics, contamination detection kits, cryoprotective reagents, and other cell culture reagents)

Vessels Roller/roux bottles Cell factory systems/cell stacks Multiwell plates Flasks Petri dishes

Accessories

Cell Culture Market, by Equipment

Supporting Equipment (filtration systems, cell counters, carbon dioxide incubators, centrifuges, autoclaves, microscopes, biosafety cabinets, other supporting equipment)

Bioreactors (conventional bioreactors, single-use bioreactors)

Storage Equipment (Refrigerators & freezers, Cryostorage systems)

Cell culture Market, by Application

Biopharmaceutical Production Monoclonal antibodies Vaccines production Other therapeutic proteins

Diagnostics

Drug Screening & Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Cell and gene therapy Other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications

Other Applications

Cell culture Market, by End user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Cell culture Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key stakeholders in the Cell Culture market include:

Research Institutions and Academia: Universities, research centers, and academic institutions are crucial stakeholders as they drive fundamental research, innovation, and advancements in cell culture techniques and applications.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: These organizations heavily rely on cell culture for drug discovery, development, and production. They invest in optimizing cell culture methods to create novel therapies and pharmaceutical products.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): CROs and CMOs provide specialized services in cell culture, offering expertise and infrastructure for research and production to biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Equipment and Reagent Suppliers: Companies that manufacture and supply equipment, consumables, and reagents necessary for cell culture, such as culture media, growth factors, sera, bioreactors, and cell culture vessels.

Technology Providers: Developers of cutting-edge technologies like 3D cell culture systems, bioreactors, and automation solutions that enhance efficiency, scalability, and reproducibility in cell culture processes.

Regulatory Agencies: Government regulatory bodies ensure that cell culture practices comply with safety and quality standards, especially in the context of producing biological products for therapeutic use.

Ethics Committees and Bioethicists: As cell culture methods advance, ethical considerations regarding the use of human and animal cells, genetic modifications, and emerging technologies play a critical role in shaping regulations and guidelines.

Investors and Venture Capitalists: Provide funding and support to companies and research initiatives focused on cell culture technologies, driving innovation and commercialization.

Patient Advocacy Groups: Stakeholders who advocate for the use of cell culture in disease modeling and drug development to address unmet medical needs and promote patient-centric approaches.

Government Agencies: Government bodies invest in research, create policies, and support initiatives that foster growth and innovation within the cell culture industry, contributing to its overall development.

Healthcare Providers and Clinicians: End-users of cell culture-derived therapies and diagnostic tools, playing a pivotal role in the implementation of personalized medicine and improved patient outcomes.

Public and Private Research Funding Organizations: Funding agencies and foundations provide grants and financial support for research projects focused on advancing cell culture techniques and applications.

These stakeholders collectively shape the direction, growth, and ethical considerations of the cell culture market, contributing to its continued evolution and impact on various sectors, including healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a 15-year strategic collaboration agreement to enable dedicated large-scale manufacturing in the US.

In October 2022, Cytiva acquired Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH, which is expected to strengthen Cytiva’s leading position in biomanufacturing solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Cell Culture Market:

Question 1. Who are the key players in the cell culture market?

Answer: Key players in the Cell Culture Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany).

Question 2: Which product segment dominates the cell culture market?

Answer: The consumables segment dominated the cell culture market in 2022. Serum, media, and reagents; vessels; and accessories are the subcategories of cell culture consumables. The sera, media, and reagents segment is expected to dominate the cell culture consumables markets. The large share of this segment is attributed to the repeated purchase and requirement of sera, media, and reagents in bulk quantities for various cell culture applications.

Question 3: Which application segment of the cell culture market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: The biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to grow the most. This segment's rapid growth can be attributed to the commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising demand for mAbs, and an increase in regulatory approvals for the production of cell culture-based vaccines.

Question 4: What is the market size for the cell culture market?

Answer: The global cell culture market is projected to reach USD 51.3 billion by 2028 from USD 27.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global cell culture market based on product, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall cell culture market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the cell culture market

