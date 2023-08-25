Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market demand is forecast to reach 963 kilotons by 2030, says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market is valued at 752 kilotons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Neopentyl glycol is a common ingredient in the manufacture of high-performance coatings and paints. Its exceptional hardness, weather resistance, and UV stability make it ideal for use in automobile coatings, architectural paints, and industrial coatings.

The expansion of the construction industry stimulates the demand for paints and coatings, which influences the demand for NEOPENTYL GLYCOL. As global urbanization and infrastructure projects rise, so does the demand for long-lasting, high-quality coatings.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-neopentyl-glycol-npg-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the flakes section is projected to maintain its dominance. This is owing to the convenience, ease of use, and little upkeep.

On the basis of application, the construction industry dominates the market. The fast global expansion of the building and construction industry is driving up demand for paints and insulating materials.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size 752 kilotons Market Size Forecast 963 kilotons Growth Rate 3.1% Key Market Drivers Growing Demand in Coatings and Paints

Rising Demand for Powder Coatings

Increasing Demand from Various Industrial Manufacturing Processes Companies Profiled OXEA

BASF SE

LG Chem

Perstorp Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Celanese

Explore more about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-neopentyl-glycol-npg-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market include,

In September 2022, OQ Chemicals has introduced a novel NPG-neopentyl glycol diheptanoate derivative that will be a crucial element in the beauty and personal care industries.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market growth include OXEA, BASF SE, LG Chem, Perstorp Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Celanese among others.

Get A Free Sample: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-neopentyl-glycol-npg-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market based on type, application and region

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Flakes Molten Slurry

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Paints & Coatings Automotive Construction Textile Others

Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market US Canada Latin America Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-neopentyl-glycol-npg-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Report:

What will be the market value of the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market?

What are the market drivers of the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market?

What are the key trends in the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market?

Which is the leading region in the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global neopentyl glycol (NPG) market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245