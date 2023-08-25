BW Offshore: Signing of USD 200 million financing for the Catcher FPSO

Signing of USD 200 million financing for the Catcher FPSO

BW Offshore Limited is pleased to announce the signing of a new USD 200 million three-and-a-half-year facility, successfully refinancing its existing senior secured credit facility for the Catcher FPSO.

The new facility is priced at a margin of 225 basis points above USD SOFR and is provided by a consortium of seven international banks.

Closing of facility is expected to take place shortly after completion of conditions precedent.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 6 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

