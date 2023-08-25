New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oleochemicals Market Assessment, By Feedstock, By Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486803/?utm_source=GNW



The oleochemicals market size was valued at USD 68.2 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow to USD 123.46 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The major industries are inclined towards alternatives and more sustainable solutions over petrochemical-derived chemicals as environmental concerns gain importance across various regions. Oleochemicals from organic, renewable feedstocks like animal fats and vegetable oils serve as one of the most lucrative alternatives. They attract manufacturers and consumers due to their bio-based makeup and diminished environmental impact, which promotes the shift to more sustainable practices in several industries. Oleochemicals are used in various consumer goods, such as detergents, cosmetics, and personal care items. The demand for oleochemicals in formulating these everyday items has increased due to the shift of consumer preference towards natural and environmentally friendly products.



Moreover, regulatory support for bio-based products is another significant factor driving the market for oleochemicals. Policies and incentives implemented by governments and regulatory bodies worldwide encourage the use of renewable and bio-based chemicals. These regulations encourage companies to use oleochemicals as a safe substitute for traditional chemicals. Strict environmental protection and emission reduction rules also influence the increasing use of oleochemicals across numerous industries.



Rising Cosmetic Sector



Oleochemicals are widely used in the cosmetic industry because of their numerous advantages, qualities, and adaptability. They are essential in various cosmetics, such as skincare, haircare, and other personal care products. Oleochemicals have been used aggressively recently in the cosmetics industry to meet the rising consumer demand for organic and environmentally friendly goods.



For instance, according to the 2022 Loreal Annual reports, the company witnessed an 18.5% rise in sales, reaching USD 42.62 billion during that year. This rise in sales is likely to continue, raising the demand for oleochemicals. Oleochemicals being sustainable compared to its petrochemical alternatives in cosmetic production aligns with consumer sentiments and further contributes to the growth of the oleochemicals market.



Abundance in Feedstock Availability



The wide range of feedstock options guarantees a steady and regular supply of raw materials for oleochemical producers. Additionally, it lessens reliance on feedstock sources, lowering the risk of supply chain disruptions. The availability of a wide range of feedstock sources, including greases, animal fats, and vegetable oils, is essential for producing and using oleochemicals to promote market growth.



For instance, crude glycerol is a byproduct created when turning these feedstocks into biodiesel. Glycerin is an essential oleochemical used in numerous industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food, which can be found in significant amounts in crude glycerol. Therefore, increasing biofuel usage increases the need for feedstock availability and strengthens the oleochemicals market.



Growing Industrial Demand



Oleochemicals are used in various other industries, including food and drink, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and textiles. The development of these sectors boosts the demand for oleochemicals.



For instance, shipments of man-made fiber, textile, and apparel from the United States were worth an estimated USD 65.8 billion in 2022, up from USD 64.04 billion in 2021 according to National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO). Coupled with this rise, there have been strong global investments in textile manufacturing units, strengthening the demand for oleochemicals.



Moreover, the strong development of pharmaceutical sector in country such as India, rising plastic production in China and steady performance of the global food beverages sector, all together contribute to the growth of Oleochemical market.



Impact of COVID-19



The effects of COVID-19 on the global oleochemicals market were neutral. COVID-19-related supply shortages, demand discrepancies, and logistical issues all disrupted the oleochemicals market. The weak demand for oleochemicals from end users like the rubber, ink, and footwear industries, which were hampered by the pandemic’s restriction on various markets enfeebled the oleochemicals market globally.



On the other hand, oleochemicals witnessed increased demand in downstream industries like pharmaceuticals and personal care. During the pandemic the demand for pharma products and personal hygiene commodities like hand sanitizers peaked, which in turn drove the requirement of oleochemicals across the globe.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



Neither Russia nor Ukraine played a significant role in the Oleochemicals market; the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War were mild on this market. However, Manufacturers of oleochemicals rely on importing vegetable oils and fats from Russia and Ukraine witnessed tightness in feedstocks’ availability, which impacted the production costs. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has caused market instability and trade disruptions globally, causing fluctuation of various feedstock prices. International Oleochemicals manufacturers have run into issues caused by delays and logistical uncertainty brought on by the war.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



Major Oleochemicals market players actively seek strategic acquisitions to boost their competitiveness and market share. Companies seek to increase their product offerings, access cutting-edge resources and technologies, enter new markets, and gain a competitive advantage through these acquisitions.



For instance, Croda International Plc (’Croda’) completed the acquisition of Solus Biotech, a leader in high-end, biotechnology-derived active ingredients for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals during July 2023, to strengthen their presence in Asian markets.



The growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness is driving the demand for products made from bio-based and renewable resources. Oleochemicals, made from organic materials like vegetable oils, are becoming increasingly in demand because they are considered safer alternatives to petrochemicals in many industries. Additionally, the adaptability of oleochemicals is expanding their applications in industries like plastics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, home care, and personal care, opening new business opportunities for producers and suppliers. These elements are anticipated to propel the market’s development and encourage the adoption of oleochemicals as crucial components in various consumer and industrial products. They will work in conjunction with ongoing improvements in production technology.

