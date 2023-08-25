Global Returnable Packaging Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Sustainable Awareness and Favorable Regulatory Scenario Fuels Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Returnable Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastics, Metal), By Product (Pallets, IBCs), By End-use (Food & Beverage, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global returnable packaging market size is expected to reach USD 173.05 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%

The global returnable packaging market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, propelled by the expansion of key end-use industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, and more. Returnable packaging products have emerged as a preferred solution for companies in these industries, offering a range of benefits over single-use or expendable packaging alternatives.

While the upfront procurement cost of returnable packaging might exceed that of single-use options, the ability to reuse these containers multiple times introduces a substantial cost advantage in the long run. This environmentally conscious approach aligns with the shift towards sustainability and circular economy practices. By embracing returnable packaging, companies can reduce the recurring costs associated with packaging production, contributing to both their bottom line and environmental goals.

In key sectors like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles, returnable packaging has found significant traction. Within these industries, returnable packaging products such as pallets, crates, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), dunnage, and more play a crucial role in the internal handling of raw materials, semi-finished goods, and finished products within manufacturing plants.

Additionally, these durable and reusable containers facilitate the transportation of finished goods from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and retail outlets. As manufacturing and distribution activities continue to expand within these sectors, the demand for returnable packaging products is set to surge, underlining the pivotal role they play in optimizing supply chain operations and minimizing environmental impact.

Furthermore, the global pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years. Growing aging population, especially in developed countries such as Japan, France, Germany, and others; increasing health consciousness among consumers; improving healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and China; and high emphasis on the strengthening of the healthcare sector, coupled with the introduction of various healthcare insurance schemes by governments globally, are primarily driving the pharmaceutical industry.



Industry players are adopting several strategies, including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership agreements to expand the customer base and individual market share. For instance, in September 2022, CHEP and Cabka collaborated to supply reusable containers out of recycled plastics.

These containers are customized to CHEP's performance requirements and are set to maximize the use of recycled materials, facilitating a fully circular approach.



Returnable Packaging Market Report Highlights

Plastic has emerged as a dominating material in the market for returnable packaging with a majority share in 2022 and is expected to maintain a leading position by 2030, owing to its wide application in the food & beverage and healthcare industries, due to its unique properties such as anti-shock during shipping the products

Pallets recorded the largest market share in 2022 in the products segment, due to their higher compatibility, structural integrity, and easy cleaning properties. However, the lack of international standards and uniformity in the sizes of pallets is expected to challenge material handling and transportation corporations

The healthcare segment is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry requires packing products like pallets, containers, FIBCs, drums, and barrels for the transportation of chemicals, medicines, drugs, and vaccines in bulk quantities

The increasing aging population in countries like Japan, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and other European economies are expected to increase the demand for pharmaceutical products and healthcare equipment, which is expected to drive demand for returnable packaging from the healthcare end-use industry

However, the growing adoption of single-use flexible packaging and several shortcomings of returnable packaging, such as expensiveness in comparison to other single-trip products, restrains the market growth to some extent

New product developments, coupled with mergers & acquisitions and capacity expansions, are some of the strategies adopted by industry players. For instance, during the 2022 Plastics Caps & Closures conference in September, the Orbis Corporation showcased its reusable packaging solutions designed to address the unique requirements of the primary packaging supply chain that includes bulk containers, pallets, and boxes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $109.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $173.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Expanding Key End-Use Industries

Inherent Benefits of Returnable Packaging

Growing Sustainable Awareness and Favorable Regulatory Scenario

Market Restraint Analysis

Growing Adoption of Single-Use Flexible Packaging

Shortcomings of Returnable Packaging

Market Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Business Environment Analysis: Returnable Packaging Market

Industry Analysis: PORTER'S Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook: Green Packaging Market

Related Market Outlook: Recycled Content Packaging Market

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Trends

Polyethylene (PE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Wood

Metal

Company Profiles

Orbis Corporation

Nefab Group

Pps Midlands Limited

Tri-Pack Packaging Systems Ltd.

Amatech, Inc.

Chep

Celina

Ubeeco Packaging Solutions

RPR Inc.

RPP Containers

IPL, Inc.

Schoeller Allibert

Competitive Landscape

Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

Company Categorization

Participant's Overview

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Company Market Positioning

Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

Company Heat Map Analysis

Strategy Mapping

Expansion

Mergers & Acquisition

Collaborations

New Product Launches

Research & Development

