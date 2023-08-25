New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Purifier Market Assessment, By Technology, By Type, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486794/?utm_source=GNW



The global water purifier market has witnessed substantial expansion and change in past years due to the rising need for safe and clean drinking water worldwide. Increasing pollution, rapid urbanization and population growth raise concerns about water quality. Thus, the demand for efficient water filtration technologies has become critical. The global water purifier market growth rate is forecasted to be 11.82%, compounded annually from 2023 to 2030. Water purifiers are essential appliances in homes, workplaces, various industries and enterprises worldwide since they are made to remove pollutants and contaminants from water sources.



The market has grown due to technological developments, rising waterborne disease awareness and government programs promoting water safety. The market is estimated to reach USD 84.11 billion by 2030 from USD 34.41 billion in 2022 owing to increasing manufacturing enterprises, marketing practices, raising hygiene concerns, and innovation in water purification products. This report explores the dynamic landscape of the water purifier market, examining key factors influencing its growth and potential prospects. The global water purifier market consists of various water purification technologies, including reverse osmosis (RO) purifiers, ultraviolet (UV) purifiers, gravity-based purifiers, activated carbon purifiers and many more.



According to the WHO, at least 2 billion people, globally, consume water infected with faeces. The biggest threat to the safety of drinking water is microbial contamination brought on by faecal contamination.



Growing Awareness



Growing awareness and the importance of safe and clean water for various reasons like drinking, cooking, bathing and others is the most crucial factor driving the global water purifier market. The developing world is witnessing high demand for water purifiers, especially in Asian and African regions. Consumption of untreated and contaminated water poses various health risks and concerns due to pollutants, chemicals, microorganisms, bacteria viruses, and more. Effective water purification techniques are essential to stop the spread of diseases and infections, as evidenced by the outbreaks of waterborne illnesses in numerous regions worldwide.



In the global water purifier market, various brands, NGOs, government bodies, healthcare institutions and others conduct campaigns to spread awareness regarding safe water for drinking purposes. To increase awareness of its line of Gracia alkaline water purifiers, which assist in restoring the alkalinity of water to pH 8+ and remove impurities and microbes that trigger disease, Havells India, a well-known manufacturer of consumer durables, announced a new advertising campaign with the slogan "Sahi paani ka sign, Alkaline ."



“Miles From Water ”, a campaign by AMA Water launched on International Water Day, helps people realize the long-distance people go who lack access to safe drinking water. The initiative dedicates all its income to creating clean-water projects in the semi-arid region of Brazil.



Rising Demand for Point-of-Use (PoU) Purifiers



The demand for point-of-use water purifiers intended for individual homes or small-scale applications has surged in the global water purifier market. These devices offered convenience and cost efficiency in areas with limited access to clean water. POU systems are commonly installed beneath the counter in modern and modular kitchens, primarily in Western countries, and wall-mounted purifiers in old-styled kitchens in developing and underdeveloped countries with a single water outlet. These water purifiers are more compact, lesser-capacity devices that will filter water at the "point" of usage. Although POU-filtered water can be delivered to several outlets, its modest volume (20-100 GPD) output makes it ideal for applications with little to no usage.



POU treatment technologies now include various combinations of activated carbon, modified carbon, ion exchange, redox media filters, reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ultraviolet (UV) lamps, nanotechnology-based solutions, UV & UF treatment combinations and eco-friendly filtering options in the global water purifier market. As per WHO, 74% of the world’s population used a safely managed drinking-water service in 2020, which was on-site, accessible when needed, and uncontaminated.



Increasing Industrial and Commercial Demand



Demand for water purifying systems is a must, from hotels and restaurants to educational institutes, from office spaces to industrial processes. Constant consumer demand pushes the global water purifier market as water purifiers are used in various industries and commercial settings to meet stringent water quality standards and guarantee a secure water supply. Water purifiers are crucial for the food and beverage business to produce high-quality, safe, and contaminant-free goods.



For drug manufacturing operations, where even minuscule pollutants can impair the quality and efficacy of medications, the pharmaceutical sector needs ultrapure water. Reverse osmosis (RO) systems and deionization units are two examples of water purifiers used to create water that satisfies strict pharmaceutical-grade criteria.



Industrial water filters help eliminate impurities from water. Removing suspended particulates or creating filtered water are two procedures that use various water filters. Cartridge, Bag, Basket Filters, and Self-cleaning filters are widely used in multiple industries.



Typical industrial water treatment techniques include Softening, Nanofiltration, Filtration, Reverse osmosis, Ion exchange, and dealkalization.



Next Generation Technologies



Access to clean, safe water is of the utmost significance for the health of individuals and society. Even though water is one of the most plentiful resources on earth, less than 1% of it is deemed clean enough for human use, making drinking water scarcity one of the most troublesome situations the world is now dealing with. Water users must rely on new safe water sources, and cleantech developers are needed to implement previously untested treatment technologies. The global water purifier market is using cutting-edge filtration technologies like Reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), nanofiltration (NF) and Ultraviolet (UV) that are being included in water purifiers. Higher purity water levels are made possible by these technologies, which effectively remove pollutants, germs, viruses, and other impurities.



IoT is also becoming popular in the global water purifier market as IoT-capable smart water purifiers are becoming increasingly common. These gadgets, through smartphone apps or other linked devices, allowed customers to remotely monitor the purifier’s operation, filter life, and water quality.



Utilizing solar energy, Stil , a low-cost home gadget, has revolutionized turning contaminated water into safe drinking water.



Georgia Institute of Technology researchers have devised a method for disinfecting water with small electric shocks that use less energy, costs less, and has less of an adverse effect on the environment. The technology might run on batteries or connect to the electrical grid.



Impact of COVID-19



A significant impact of COVID-19 was felt on the global water purifier market due to disruptions in supply chains as lockdowns and restrictions imposed to contain the virus spread. Like any other industry, the global water purifier market suffered as production was halted and components were unavailable, due to the increased cost and price of water purifiers. Among the low-income groups, demand for water purifiers decreased as they focused more on necessities than expensive ones. Among the commercial and industrial enterprises, demand was low for a brief period, but once the global economy revived, the global water purifier market began to expand.



However, after the pandemic, demand for water purifiers surged among various sectors as people became more aware of safe and clean drinking water. Many technological advancements were also seen in the global water purifier market.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



The global water purifier market is dominated by many players all over the globe, who offer a diverse range of water purifier products, technologies and solutions catering to both household and industrial & commercial needs. With rising awareness of water quality problems and the significance of safe drinking water, the global water purifier market outlook is positive. It was anticipated that additional innovation and industrial expansion would be fuelled by developments in water purification technology and rising R&D spending. Additionally, efficient water purification solutions are anticipated to remain a priority as the world confronts problems with water scarcity and pollution problems, resulting in continuous market expansion.

