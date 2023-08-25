China Energy Drinks Market Size, Analysis & Forecast Report 2023: A $16.19 Billion Market by 2030 as China Emerges as World's Largest Energy Drink Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Energy Drinks Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese Energy Drink Market is projected to value US$ 16.19 Billion in 2030 from $8.19 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.89%

As consumer awareness regarding health and energy drink supply concerns continues to grow, China has experienced an upsurge in demand for energy drinks.

The energy drink market in China is currently in a phase of rapid expansion, primarily propelled by several key factors. Evolving lifestyles, an increasing emphasis on fitness, and a youthful demographic profile contribute significantly to the surge in demand for energy drinks. Notably, the shifting consumer behavior away from carbonated beverages has opened up a new avenue for energy drinks to establish themselves as a favored alternative.

Traditionally linked to sports and physical activities, the consumption of energy drinks has evolved beyond their conventional associations. Particularly in the demanding work culture of China, these beverages are finding traction as aids to enhance focus and performance during work hours. A noteworthy trend is the prevalence of energy drink consumption not just during sports but also during leisure activities and work breaks.

This diversity in consumption occasions has driven innovation in flavor offerings. Ranging from classic citrus and berry profiles to unique herbal blends and exotic fruit combinations, China's energy drink market caters to a broad spectrum of taste preferences. Many of these energy drinks also incorporate herbal ingredients such as ginseng, goji berry, and green tea extract, well-known for their potential health benefits and energy-boosting properties.

Leveraging the unique dynamics of China's "fan economy," which is largely influenced by social media and the millennial consumer base, brands have a ripe opportunity to connect with their target audience through digital engagement and visually appealing branding. Social media campaigns and innovative marketing strategies have proven to generate excitement around energy drink products.

International beverage brands stand to gain by tapping into this trend, but to truly resonate with the health-conscious Chinese consumers, it's crucial that brands effectively communicate the benefits of incorporating natural ingredients and flavors into their offerings, aligning with the preferences of a wellness-oriented consumer base.

The health-conscious nature of Chinese consumers, driven by rapid growth and lifestyle changes, has created a promising market for energy drinks.

Consumers in China are increasingly seeking an active lifestyle and prioritizing both physical and mental well-being. They are willing to pay more for products that are perceived as healthier and contribute to their overall sense of well-being and happiness. This shift towards healthier choices has also led to an interest in energy drinks.



Chinese consumers are growing more concerned about sugar levels, creating a demand for carbonated soft drink (CSD) options with reduced or no sugar content. In addition to making healthier food and drink choices, Chinese consumers are actively pursuing a more active lifestyle, further contributing to the potential of the energy drink market in China. Growth in this market has been promising over the past five years, and brands are focusing on marketing to regular consumers beyond just specialized athletes.



Looking ahead, the China energy drinks market will be influenced by functional energy drinks, the growth of online retail, and the increasing consumption of energy drinks by women. The market is gaining popularity due to the saturation of the traditional energy drink market.

Factors such as the growth of online retail, the rising consumption of energy drinks by women, and government support contribute to the china energy drink market expansion. This presents opportunities for both domestic and international brands to enter and compete in the market, catering to the growing demand for functional energy drinks that enhance energy levels and overall well-being.



Energy shots are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the energy drinks market in China



Energy Drinks, Energy Shots, and Energy Mixers are the major types in the China energy drinks market. The Chinese government promotion of sports and fitness activities has increased the demand for performance-enhancing energy drinks. Energy shots have become a popular choice, providing a quick and effective energy boost.

The growing popularity of online shopping in China has opened new opportunities for energy drink brands to reach consumers, with energy shots being conveniently available for online purchase. Foreign energy drink brands are also gaining popularity in China, particularly energy shots, as they are perceived as more premium and sophisticated compared to local brands, appealing to consumers seeking foreign options.



The urbanization and industrialization in China have increased working hours and stress, leading to a rising demand for products that provide alertness and focus. Energy drinks have become a convenient solution, with brands like Red Bull and Monster successfully building awareness through marketing and distribution networks. Fruit-flavored varieties appeal to Chinese consumers' taste preferences, while the affordable average price of around RMB 5 makes energy drinks accessible to a wide range of consumers.



In the energy drinks market of China, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers maintain their dominance, even with the increasing growth of online channels



Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers dominate the distribution of energy drinks in China, benefiting from their extensive customer base, convenience, and brand awareness initiatives. These channels offer a wide selection of energy drinks, attractively displayed, and promoted, with competitive pricing to drive sales.



So, they currently hold the largest market share, a trend expected to continue due to their convenience, brand awareness, and affordability. While online sales are growing, traditional channels remain dominant. The highly competitive market fosters innovation and product development among established brands. Furthermore, emerging government regulations may impact future marketing and sales strategies for energy drinks in China.



E-commerce boom is reshaping the China energy drinks market, fueled by consumer demand for convenient online shopping through mobile devices and digital payment options. Intense competition prompts innovation, while government regulations influence online marketing and sales.

PET packaging is preferred by energy drink manufacturers in China for its cost-effectiveness, lightweight design, and durability



PET allows for easy transportation and storage of energy drinks, commonly sold in bulk. PET's breakage resistance ensures consumer safety, and its recyclability aligns with increasing environmental awareness.

Dominating the China energy drinks market, PET packaging is expected to remain dominant despite potential regulations. Ongoing innovation provides opportunities for brands. Versatile, affordable, lightweight, durable, and recyclable, PET packaging will continue to maintain its stronghold in China energy drinks market.



As Chinese consumers prioritize eco-friendly packaging, carton packaging gains preference over PET due to its renewable and recyclable nature. With its portability, enhanced brand image, cost-effectiveness, transit durability, and recyclability, carton packaging is becoming increasingly popular in the China energy drinks market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered China

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

Red Bull

Monster beverage corporation

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holding Company

Dali food group co ltd.

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Southland Trade Company Ltd.

Report Scope



Type - China Energy Drinks Market break up in 3 viewpoints

Energy Drinks

Energy Shots

Energy Mixers

Distribution Channel - China Energy Drinks Market break up in 5 viewpoints

Hypermarket, Supermarket, mass merchandisers

Convenience stores

Food service outlets

Online

Others

Packaging Type - China Energy Drinks Market break up in 5 viewpoints

PET

Glass bottles

Cans

Cartons

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vk83se

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment