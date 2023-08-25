Gluten-free Oats Market Size, Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Market Share Analysis till 2030 | Market Study by RationalStat

Wilminton, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gluten-free Oats Market is valued at US$ 183.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Celiac illness and gluten sensitivity are becoming increasingly well-known, encouraging more people to switch to gluten-free diets. Oats are inherently gluten-free, although they can become gluten-contaminated during processing. Individuals with these problems can now enjoy oats without the danger of gluten exposure thanks to the availability of certified gluten-free oats.

Many people are embracing healthy eating habits and seeking alternatives to classic wheat-based items. Gluten-free oats are a nutritious and fiber-rich option for people looking for healthier eating options.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Gluten-free Oats market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Gluten-free Oats market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Gluten-free Oats market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Gluten-free Oats Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the rolled oats segment will account for more than 35% of the global gluten-free oats market in 2023. Consumers prefer rolled oats to other goods because of their ease of preparation, nutritional benefits, and distinct texture.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 183.4 million Market Size Forecast US$ 335.6 million Growth Rate 7.8% Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Celiac Disease and Other Gluten Free Products

Rising Adoption of Healthy Lifestyles Companies Profiled Bob’s Red Mill

Nature’s Path

General Mills

Quaker Oats

Freedom Foods Group

Glutenfreeda Foods

Bakery On Main

Purely Elizabeth

Thrive Market

Trader Joe’s

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global gluten-free oats market include,

In September 2021, Rudi's introduced 15 new gluten-free and organic products, as well as a new fermenting method and packaging.

In July 2020, Lantmannen introduced PromOat Instant, the first oat beta-glucan with 100% water solubility.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global gluten-free oats market growth include Bob’s Red Mill, Nature’s Path, General Mills, Quaker Oats, Freedom Foods Group, Glutenfreeda Foods, Bakery On Main, Purely Elizabeth, Thrive Market, Trader Joe’s among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global gluten-free oats market based on type, distribution channel and region

Global Gluten-free Oats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Rolled Oats Steel-cut Oats Instant Oats

Global Gluten-free Oats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and hypermarkets Convenience stores Online retail Others

Global Gluten-free Oats Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Gluten-free Oats Market US Canada Latin America Gluten-free Oats Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Gluten-free Oats Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Gluten-free Oats Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Gluten-free Oats Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Gluten-free Oats Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



