Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
25 August 2023 at 5.15 p.m.
Anssi Huhta appointed Deputy CEO of Aktia
Anssi Huhta has been appointed Deputy CEO of Aktia starting 1 September 2023. Huhta is Aktia's Executive Vice President, Banking Business and member of the Executive Committee, and he has worked at Aktia since 2020.
The former Deputy CEO, Juha Hammarén, will continue as CEO until Aleksi Lehtonen starts his duties as new CEO of Aktia at the beginning of December 2024 at the latest, as previously announced.
The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.
