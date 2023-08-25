Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

25 August 2023 at 5.15 p.m.

Anssi Huhta appointed Deputy CEO of Aktia

Anssi Huhta has been appointed Deputy CEO of Aktia starting 1 September 2023. Huhta is Aktia's Executive Vice President, Banking Business and member of the Executive Committee, and he has worked at Aktia since 2020.

The former Deputy CEO, Juha Hammarén, will continue as CEO until Aleksi Lehtonen starts his duties as new CEO of Aktia at the beginning of December 2024 at the latest, as previously announced.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

Aktia Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, CEO

tel. +358 10 247 6350, juha.hammaren(at)aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 30 June 2023 amounted to EUR 13.8 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com



