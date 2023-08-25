Alcopop Market Size & Supplier Analysis - Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Share Analysis | Market Intelligence by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Alcopop Market is valued at US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Sweeter, fruit-flavored, and lower-alcohol alternatives are available in alcopops. This appeals to people who dislike the flavor of typical alcoholic beverages or who want a pleasant and easy-to-drink alternative.

Alcopops are available in a variety of flavors, ranging from fruity to citrusy to exotic. This variety allows customers to select beverages that suit their tastes. Alcopops are a refreshing alternative to standard alcoholic beverages, appealing to individuals looking for something different than beer, wine, or spirits. Some alcopop firms have concentrated on developing premium or artisan versions of their goods, aiming at consumers ready to spend more for higher-quality beverages.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Alcopop market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on base type, packaging type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Alcopop market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Alcopop market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Alcopop Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of base type, the global alcopop market was led by the rum segment. Rising demand for high-end items is expected to push the industry globally.

On the basis of packaging type, the market was dominated by the bottle category. Factors such as rising per capita income and customer willingness to pay more for premium brands.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.9 billion Growth Rate 3.3% Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand from Younger Generation

Rising Innovations and Fortifications in Various Alcoholic Beverages Companies Profiled Bacardi Limited

Diageo plc

Pernod Ricard SA

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Pacific Beverages

Kirin Holdings Company, Ltd.

Suntory Holdings Limited

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global alcopop market include,

In December 2022, With the launching of Hill Station, Bira 91 declared its foray into the cider industry. Aside from beer, the corporation is diversifying. This entry is part of the company's goal of expanding beyond beers into other categories.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global alcopop market growth include Bacardi Limited, Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Constellation Brands, Inc., Molson Coors Beverage Company, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Pacific Beverages, Kirin Holdings Company, Ltd., and Suntory Holdings Limited among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Alcopop market based on base type, packaging type, distribution channel and region

Global Alcopop Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Base Type Beer Whiskey Rum Vodka Others

Global Alcopop Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging Type Bottles Cans Others Global Alcopop Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Vending Machines Online/E-commerce Global Alcopop Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Alcopop Market US Canada Latin America Alcopop Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Alcopop Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Alcopop Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Alcopop Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Alcopop Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

