Narcotics Scanner Market Set to Soar Past USD 3431.2 Million by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Narcotics Scanner market , increasing adoption of portable and handheld scanners, integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, development of compact and lightweight scanner models, emphasis on non-intrusive and quick scanning methods, integration of data analytics for enhanced detection capabilities, focus on multi-modal scanning systems, growing demand for mobile and wireless scanning solutions, emphasis on user-friendly interfaces and intuitive software, integration of biometric identification features, increasing collaboration between manufacturers and law enforcement agencies are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A narcotics scanner is a device that uses various technologies, such as X-ray, infrared, and mass spectrometry, to detect the presence of illegal drugs. Law enforcement agencies, customs officials, and other security personnel use it to screen people and cargo for drugs. Narcotics scanners are typically used at airports, seaports, and other transportation hubs.

Prominent Players in the Narcotics Scanner Market

Astrophysics Inc.

Aventura Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

FLIR Systems Inc.

KLIPPER ENTERPRISES

NUCTECH COMPANY LTD

OSI Systems, Inc.

SMITHS GROUP PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Viken Detection

American Science & Engineering, Inc.

Detection Technology Systems

Detection Systems International

Eagle Eye Systems

Ionscan Systems

L3Harris Technologies

LUMISYS

Morpho Detection

Rapiscan Systems

Smiths Detection

Teledyne FLIR

Vidisco

Handheld Scanners Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Handheld scanners dominated the global market owing to their high portability. It is also versatile and can be used in different environments, including airports, border crossings, seaports, and public venues. They provide flexibility in detecting narcotics and illicit substances in a wide range of situations.

Law Enforcement Agencies are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the law enforcement agencies are the leading segment due to the increasing demand. In addition, scanners enable law enforcement agencies to enhance their interdiction efforts by detecting hidden or smuggled drugs more effectively. The accurate and rapid detection provided by narcotics scanners enables timely intervention and seizure of illicit substances.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Stringent Drug Control Methods

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on drug control regulations. The region shares extensive land borders with Mexico and Canada, making it a crucial region for narcotics detection and interdiction. The region's focus on border security and international trade necessitates robust narcotics scanning capabilities, further driving the market demand.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Narcotics Scanner market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Narcotics Scanner.

Key Developments in Narcotics Scanner Market

The Korea Institute of Materials Science researchers developed very quick and reliable wearable sensors using nanomaterial technology to provide on-site drug detection. This optical sensor detects narcotics in sweat and amplifies the optical signal of illegal drugs onto flexible and wearable material.

