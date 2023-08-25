HVDC Transmission Market Size to Hit US$ 20.80 Billion, Globally, by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% Says, Market Data Library

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



High Voltage Direct Current Transmission is a system that uses direct current for electric Power transmission in contrast with the more common alternating current transmitting systems. This system in used in areas where power is transmitted over long distances or to take power from offshore wind farms. The HVDC transmission system mainly consists of converter stations where conversions from ac to dc (rectifier station) are performed at sending end and at the receiving end the dc power is inverted into ac power using an inverter station. HVDC Transmission Market is gaining popularity due to its low cost of installation compared to underground cables, making them more cost-effective option for transmission over long distances. Moreover, the shifts towards renewable energy sources, such as wind and power, which are typically located in remote areas drives the growth of the market.

The global HVDC Transmission market report provides comprehensive insights into driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and trends, with the provision of in-depth supporting information, data, and statistics, and actionable insights. Though covered and provided extensively across the report, the data and information format are simple, yet dynamic in order to ensure ease of reading and understanding, as well as presenting and maximizing leverage and use. According to Market Data Library analysis, the HVDC Transmission Market to register a CAGR of 6.5% which is expected to result in a market forecast value for 2031 of US$ 20.80 Billion. Comprehensive analysis and insights into the global HVDC Transmission market provide valuable information for businesses in the industry. Clarity and understanding of market trends help companies tailor their products to meet customer demands more effectively.

HVDC Transmission market share and revenues are provided in detail for previous years in order to showcase the evidence upon which our estimations and forecasts are based. Sensor market growth rates and differences, as well as comparisons and relatable data are provided to further support all findings. Data points are provided for each year – from historical to end of the forecast period – and this format is followed for each segment region and respective countries, as well as sub-segments and others.

Vital details of major companies in the market are provided in the company profile section of the report. Cover includes financials, recent developments, strategies, product launches, agreements, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and others.

The global HVDC Transmission market report is segmented according to type, technology, applications and regions Regional segmentation include North America (United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, NORDIC, and Rest of Europe); Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, & Rest of Asia Pacific); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, & Rest of Latin America); Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of MEA).

Renewable Energy Transmission : The ability to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses make the HVDC transmission suitable for connecting remote renewable energy sources to population centers. This trend analysis can grow the demand of HVDC Transmission Market.

: The ability to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses make the HVDC transmission suitable for connecting remote renewable energy sources to population centers. This trend analysis can grow the demand of HVDC Transmission Market. Technological Advancements : The technical advancement in semiconductor and control systems have led to the more efficient and reliable HVDC systems. This advancement offers controllability and grid integration capabilities.

: The technical advancement in semiconductor and control systems have led to the more efficient and reliable HVDC systems. This advancement offers controllability and grid integration capabilities. Energy Storage Integration : HVDC can be doubled with energy storage systems to create hybrid solutions that can enhance grid stability and improve overall efficiency of the power systems.

: HVDC can be doubled with energy storage systems to create hybrid solutions that can enhance grid stability and improve overall efficiency of the power systems. Challenges : There are challenges to overcome, while HVDC transmission offers numerous benefits such as high initial investment costs, complex engineering requirements and potential environmental concerns related to cable installations.

: There are challenges to overcome, while HVDC transmission offers numerous benefits such as high initial investment costs, complex engineering requirements and potential environmental concerns related to cable installations. Policy and Regulatory Support: Government policies and regulations play a crucial role in supporting HVDC transmission projects. Policies that support the transmission can accelerate project development and investments in the sector.

High Initial Costs : The projects that are associated with HVDC Transmission are costlier than the traditional AC transmission systems. This includes costs for converters, substations, a specialized equipment. These higher costs can restrain the growth of HVDC Transmission.

: The projects that are associated with HVDC Transmission are costlier than the traditional AC transmission systems. This includes costs for converters, substations, a specialized equipment. These higher costs can restrain the growth of HVDC Transmission. Environmental Concerns : HVDC cables have environmental concerns, when they installed in ecologically sensitive areas. The marine ecosystems, fisheries, and other environmental factors can lead to project delays and opposition. This concern can lead to the HVDC transmission restrain.

: HVDC cables have environmental concerns, when they installed in ecologically sensitive areas. The marine ecosystems, fisheries, and other environmental factors can lead to project delays and opposition. This concern can lead to the HVDC transmission restrain. Limited Projects : The long-distance transmission or environmental conditions may lack a large number of operational references of HVDC technology. This can make investors cautious about investing in technologies or approaches.

: The long-distance transmission or environmental conditions may lack a large number of operational references of HVDC technology. This can make investors cautious about investing in technologies or approaches. Financing Challenges : Large-scale infrastructure projects can be challenging, mainly if they have long payback periods. The economic uncertainties and investment priorities can affect financial funding. This factor can restrain the growth of HVDC Transmission Market.

: Large-scale infrastructure projects can be challenging, mainly if they have long payback periods. The economic uncertainties and investment priorities can affect financial funding. This factor can restrain the growth of HVDC Transmission Market. Market and Regulatory Risks: The HVDC Projects can be impacted by regulatory changes and volatile energy markets. The changes in prices, and subsidies can affect the financial viability of these projects that can affect the growth of HVDC Transmission market.

Technological Advancements : The advancement in semiconductor technology, power electronics, and control systems, that offer opportunities to create more efficient, compact and reliable HVDC transmission systems. Manufacturers can innovate the technologies by investing in research and development.

: The advancement in semiconductor technology, power electronics, and control systems, that offer opportunities to create more efficient, compact and reliable HVDC transmission systems. Manufacturers can innovate the technologies by investing in research and development. Partnerships and Collaborations : Manufacturers can collaborate with research institutions, universities and organizations which can lead to breakthroughs in HVDC transmission. They can expertise and resources for mutual growth through partnerships.

: Manufacturers can collaborate with research institutions, universities and organizations which can lead to breakthroughs in HVDC transmission. They can expertise and resources for mutual growth through partnerships. Service and Maintenance : The increase in HVDC Transmission can lead to the growing need for transmission service and maintenance. Manufacturers can offer service packages to ensure the performance and reliability of HVDC systems.

: The increase in HVDC Transmission can lead to the growing need for transmission service and maintenance. Manufacturers can offer service packages to ensure the performance and reliability of HVDC systems. Global Expansion : Manufacturers can invest in HVDC transmission technology in various regions, they are not limited to such regions. They can collaborate with other local companies or participate in international tenders for major projects.

: Manufacturers can invest in HVDC transmission technology in various regions, they are not limited to such regions. They can collaborate with other local companies or participate in international tenders for major projects. Energy Storage Integration: HVDC systems can enhance grid stability, facilitate peak shaving and enable better management of renewable energy fluctuations. Manufacturers can develop integrated HVDC storage systems to meet these needs.

What are the Factors Driving the HVDC Transmission Demand in North America Region?

In North America, many states set ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions to cleaner energy sources. These goals are completed by the Transmission of HVDC integration of renewable energy and helping to replace fossil fuel-based generation. Advancements in technology such as voltage source converters and improved control systems have increased the efficiency and controllability of HVDC systems by making them more attractive for wide range of applications.

What Fuels HVDC Transmission Demand in Europe?

The integration of renewable sources is pursued by Europe to achieve sustainability goals. The integration of solar installations and other renewable sources into the grid is driving the need for HVDC Transmission. This transmission enables efficient and reliable electricity exchange over borders, helping to balance supply and demand and contributing to the energy market.

What are the Factors Contributing to the Significant of Asia Pacific HVDC Transmission Market?

In Asia Pacific, there is a growth in industrialization, urbanization and economic growth. This growth increases the demand of energy consumption, and this transmission is employed to transmit the efficient electricity to meet the demands. Additionally, many countries are investing in renewable sources, including solar and wind power. HVDC Transmission is crucial for connecting renewable energy projects that are located in remote areas where the energy is needed.

What are the Aspects that are Driving the HVDC Transmission Market in Latin America?

In Latin America, many countries have hydropower generation potential. HVDC Transmission is used to transport electricity generated by hydropower plants from remote regions to urban and industrial sectors. HVDC Transmission can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by enabling the integration of cleaner energy sources. This aligns with the growing demand on sustainability goals in this region.

What is the Stance on HVDC Transmission Market in the Middle East and Africa?

Some countries in the Middle East and Africa have set renewable energy targets. HVDC technology can facilitate the integration of renewable sources into the grid, and support the export of surplus energy to neighbouring nations. HVDC technology can enhance grid stability and reliability, particularly in regions where transmission networks may face operational challenges. This transmission can play a great role in improving energy access and supporting development initiatives in some areas.

The HVDC Transmission market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share and actively engaging in strategic initiatives. These companies focus on product innovation, technological advancements, and expanding their product portfolios to gain a competitive edge. These companies are continuously investing in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings and cater to the evolving needs of customers in terms of efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

Company List:

Report Metric Report Details Market size available for the years 2021-2031 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.5% Segment covered Type, Technology, Applications, and Regions Regions Covered North America: The U.S. & Canada







Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, & Rest of Latin America



Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, & Rest of Asia Pacific



Europe: Germany, The U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, NORDIC, & Rest of Europe







The Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of MEA Fastest Growing Country in Europe Germany Largest Market North America Key Players NKT, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Siemens, NEXANS, Toshiba Energy Systems Solutions Corporation, CHINA XD GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Xu Ji Group Co. Ltd., NR Electric Co. Ltd., Prysmian Group., TBEA Co., Ltd.

