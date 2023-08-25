Methionine Market Set to Soar Past USD 11.51 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Methionine market , increasing demand for methionine in the aquaculture industry, the growing popularity of methionine as a dietary supplement in human nutrition, rising adoption of methionine in pet food formulations, expanding applications of methionine in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, advancements in methionine production technologies, increased focus on sustainable sourcing and production of methionine, growing preference for plant-based methionine sources, rising investments in research and development for methionine are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Methionine is an essential amino acid that is needed for the production of proteins, the formation of glutathione (an antioxidant), and the metabolism of fats. It is found in animal products, such as meat, fish, and eggs, and in some plant products, such as soybeans.

Prominent Players in Methionine Market

Ajinomoto

BASF

Evonik Industries

Fufeng Group

Grand Valley Nutrition

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Nutreco

Nippon Meat Packers

Ruihai Amino Acid

Sichuan Biosyn

Sumitomo Chemical

Sunwin Chemicals

Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid

Wynca Group

Zagros Petrochemical

Alltech

Bluestar Adisseo

CJ Cheiljedang Corp

Evonik Degussa

Phibro Animal Health

Novus International

DSM

L-methionine Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

L-methionine dominated the global market owing to its higher bioavailability. It is also a naturally occurring enantiomer of methionine and is more readily absorbed and utilized by the body. It is also preferred in animal feed formulations for its ability to improve animal growth, promote efficient protein synthesis, and enhance overall animal health. Furthermore, the increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, especially in the poultry and aquaculture industries, further drives the dominance of L-methionine in the market.

Animal Feed is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, animal feed is the leading segment due to the significant demand for methionine as an essential amino acid in animal feed formulations. In addition, it plays a crucial role in animal nutrition, as it is required for protein synthesis, growth, and overall health of animals. It is essential in poultry, swine, and aquaculture industries, where high-quality animal protein production is a priority.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Growing Population

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a growing population and growing meat consumption. The region has a thriving livestock industry, including poultry, swine, and aquaculture. As the industry expands to meet the growing demand for meat and seafood, there is a corresponding increase in the use of methionine in animal feed formulations.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Methionine market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Methionine.

Key Developments in Methionine Market

Adisseo started producing liquid methionine at a new plant in Nanjing, China. The new facility in Nanjing, China, will exceed the company's methionine capacity to 350,000 tons.

