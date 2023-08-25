Antibody Production Market Size to Reach USD 59.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.2% as Per Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antibody Production Market outlook remains positive, fueled by rising disease incidence, increasing pharma R&D investments, growing biotechnology research funding, and advancements in recombinant antibody technologies. This article provides a thorough antibody production market analysis including size, share, latest trends, drivers, challenges and key companies.



Antibodies are proteins produced by the body's immune system to fight off infection. They are produced by B cells, which are a type of white blood cell. When a B cell encounters an antigen, such as a virus or bacteria, it produces antibodies that specifically bind to that antigen. This binding helps to neutralize the antigen and prevent it from causing infection. Antibodies are produced in the bone marrow. They are then released into the bloodstream, where they can circulate and bind to antigens. Antibodies can also be produced in the lymph nodes, spleen, and other organs. There are many different types of antibodies, each with a specific binding site. This allows the body to produce antibodies that can bind to a wide variety of antigens. Antibodies are an important part of the body's immune system and help to protect the body from infection.

Antibody Production Market Statistics and Highlights:

Antibody Production Market Size to hit USD 59.1 billion by 2032, expanding from the value of USD 17.3 Billion in the year 2022, progressing at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2023-2032.

North America captured a dominant revenue share exceeding 39% in 2022.

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for over 56% share in 2022.

Increasing development of antibody-based therapeutics is propelling the market growth.

Antibody Production Market Report Coverage:

Market Antibody Production Market Antibody Production Market Size 2022 USD 17.3 Billion Antibody Production Market Forecast 2032 USD 59.1 Billion Antibody Production Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 13.2% Antibody Production Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Antibody Production Market Base Year 2022 Antibody Production Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Process, By Type, By End-use, And By Geography Antibody Production Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Abcam, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GenScript, Lonza Group, Cell Signaling Technology, BioLegend, Agilent Technologies, Novus Biologicals, Proteintech Group, and Rockland Immunochemicals Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Analysis of Key Antibody Production Market Dynamics:

The antibody production market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increased R&D investments in antibody research, growing public-private funding in life science research, and continuous improvements in recombinant antibody technologies. However, there are a number of challenges that could restrain the growth of the market. These include the availability of other non-antibody-based drug options, challenges in antibody humanization, and high overall production costs. Despite these challenges, the antibody production market is expected to remain upbeat in the coming years. This is due to the strong growth potential of the market, which is being driven by the factors mentioned above. In the future, the market is expected to be shaped by focus on transgenic animals and plants, biomarker discovery, and genetic engineering. These technologies are expected to help to improve the efficiency of antibody production and reduce the costs associated with it.

Latest Innovations and Trends:

Transgenic animals and plants for more cost-efficient polyclonal antibody production.

Leveraging nanobody and synthetic antibodies for higher antigen specificity.

Advancements in purification resins and chromatography techniques.

Integration of real-time analysis and process analytical technologies (PAT).

Novel methods ensure greater antibody humanization.



Major Factors Driving Antibody Production Market Growth:

Rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and neurological disorders globally.

Increasing R&D investments in antibody therapeutics and diagnostics.

Growing government funding for biotechnology research and genomics projects.

Technology advancements in genetic engineering, purification, and manufacturing.

Strong clinical pipeline comprising antibody candidates across major pharma companies.



Key Challenges Hindering Market Potential:

Availability of non-antibody-based treatment approaches for certain diseases.

Challenges related to antibody humanization and immunogenicity.

High overall production costs owing to intensive resource requirements.

Increasing filings of biosimilars upon patent expiry of blockbuster antibody drugs.

Presence of alternative novel therapeutics like cell and gene therapies.



Antibody Production Market Segmentation

Based on the Product

Instrument Filtration systems Chromatography Systems Bioreactors

Software

Consumables Filtration Consumables and Accessories Media Buffers and Reagents Chromatography Resins and Columns Other





Based on the Process

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

Based on the Type

Monoclonal Antibody

Polyclonal Antibody

Based on the End-use

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs and CDMOs



Antibody Production Market Regional Outlook:

North America leads the global antibody production market presently driven by expansive biopharma activity. Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth during 2023-2032 owing to improving biomanufacturing infrastructure. Europe accounts for the second largest share currently.

Leading Companies Offering Antibody Production Services:

Major players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Abcam plc, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc., JSR Life Sciences, LLC, Envigo Laboratories, Inc., and Bio-Techne Corporation, among others.

