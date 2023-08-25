New York, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Experience Management Market Size, Trends and Analysis by Region, IT Infrastructure, Software Type, Service Type, Industry Verticals and Segment Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486910/?utm_source=GNW





The Customer Experience Management (CXM) market will be valued at $14.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period (2023-2030). The CXM report provides an executive-level overview of the CXM industry worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



The global Customer Experience Management (CXM or CEM) market will be valued at $14.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% over the forecast period. Customer Experience Management (CXM) refers to a strategic approach that centers on comprehending and enhancing customer interactions across multiple touchpoints and channels to elevate customer satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy. The growing advancement in data analytics and AI has made it easier for businesses to collect, analyze, and act on customer data. CXM leverages this data to understand customer preferences, pain points, and behaviors, enabling personalized and targeted interactions. This helps businesses optimize each touchpoint and enhance the overall customer experience.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for global Customer Experience Management (CXM) market

- It identifies the key drivers and challenges impacting growth of the CXM market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the CXM market and analysis of latest M&A deals, macroeconomic trends, technology trends, and regulatory trends.

- It contains details of latest M&A and private equity (PE) deals in the CXM space and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of customer experience management (CXM).

- It covers detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure type – software and service. Further, the report also highlights segmentation at type of software - Customer Service and Support Tools, AI Conversational Platforms, Business Intelligence and Analytics, and Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) and service - Systems Design and Integration, Education and Training Services, and Application Hosting Services, along with vertical and regional segmentation.



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Customer Experience Management (CXM) market by IT infrastructure, software type, service type, vertical, regional segments, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the drivers, challenges, M&A deals, use cases, and trend analysis in the CXM market.

- Detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure type – software and service. Further, the report also highlights segmentation at type of software - Customer Service and Support Tools, AI Conversational Platforms, Business Intelligence and Analytics, and Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) and service - Systems Design and Integration, Education and Training Services, and Application Hosting Services, along with vertical and regional segmentation.

- The report includes 100+ charts and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast, and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in CXM markets.

- The competitive section of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the CXM industry which will help stakeholders analyze competition penetration.

- The broad perspective of the report, coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail, will help CXM vendors and other companies succeed in the growing CXM market globally.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06486910/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________