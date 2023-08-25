Rockets And Missiles Market to Worth USD 82 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rockets and missiles market growth trajectory is poised to be significantly influenced by emerging economies, with notable contributions from countries such as China and India, which are actively augmenting their defense spending. This investment surge reflects their strategic imperatives and plays a pivotal role in propelling the global defense sector forward.

The rockets and missiles market is propelled by several critical factors anticipated to witness notable momentum throughout the forecast period. Escalating territorial conflicts on a global scale has underscored the essential role of advanced rockets and missiles in modern warfare.

Market Size in 2022 USD 77.816 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 82 Billion CAGR 42% Forecast Period 2023-2030

Propulsion

Platforms

Product

Speed

Guided Mechanism Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Denel Dynamics

KONGSBERG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

MBDA

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Safran S.A.

Thales Group

BAE Systems plc

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC

BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited

Hanwha Corporation

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Roketsan A.S.

UkrOboronProm State Concern.

Ground Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Escalating Utilization of Land-Attack Cruise Missiles

Ground segment ascendancy has been notably bolstered by the escalating utilization of land-attack cruise missiles, which have become a pivotal force in modern warfare in the rockets and missiles market. This dynamic shift has resulted in the ground segment exerting a dominant influence, as these missiles provide unparalleled precision and reach, enabling the targeted dismantling of adversary base camps.

The markets in North America recorded a substantial market value of USD 19.29 billion in rockets and missiles market, anticipated to maintain its position as the largest market. Several influential factors underpin this dominant presence. Notably, the heightened adoption of cutting-edge fiber optic guidance systems by the U.S. Army and several other nations has played a pivotal role in propelling market growth.

Naval Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Enhancing the Offensive Potential

Naval segment is poised for significant expansion anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the rockets and missiles market. The integration of weapon launch systems onto naval vessels stands to enhance their offensive potential substantially. This strategic enhancement enables the launch of rockets and missiles from diverse naval platforms, including aircraft carriers and corvettes, bolstering the potency of maritime operations.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to exhibit the most substantial CAGR in the rockets and missiles market. This projection is driven by transformative developments taking place within the region's naval forces.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the rockets and missiles market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis.

Key Developments in the Rockets And Missiles Market

In 2022, Australia unveiled its commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities through a substantial investment of USD 2.6 billion. This financial allocation underscores the nation's dedication to enhancing its security infrastructure, likely encompassing advancements in military technology, equipment modernization, and strategic readiness.

North Korea achieved a significant milestone in its pursuit of bolstering its nuclear prowess. Successfully conducting a test of a new tactical guided weapon in April 2022, the nation demonstrated its determined efforts to refine and amplify its atomic capabilities. This event underscores North Korea's continued focus on advancing its military technology and highlights the complex geopolitical landscape in the region.

Key Questions Answered in Rockets And Missiles Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

