US and EU Osteoporosis Drugs Market

The growth is attributed to the growing incidence rate of osteoporosis, the mounting geriatric population, the surging obesity cases, the expanding occurrence of lifestyle- diseases, and the escalating healthcare expenditure in the U.S. and the EU.



On the basis of type, the bisphosphonates category had the largest revenue share, and it will maintain its ascendency in the years to come. This is because bisphosphonates have proved efficiency to minimalize fracture risk at the spine, hip and other non-vertebral skeletal sites, surge the survival rate, and decrease the considerable risk of morbidity.



Furthermore, the increasing count of women in the post-menopausal stage and an increase in the occurrence of bone diseases will further contribute to the requirement for these kinds of drugs.



According to the WHO, healthcare spending is snowballing globally, as a result of the increasing incidence of ailments and the expanding government and non-government initiatives.



This brings about the development in healthcare infra and the increase in affordability and convenience of treatment and analysis for diverse medical conditions.



On the basis of application, the primary osteoporosis category has a larger share of revenue and it will also record faster growth in the years to come.



This is because the cases that happened are of the main type, which affects women after menopause because of a sudden decrease in estrogen production; the loss of bone structure as a result of the lack of testosterone in men; and the increasing elderly populace in the U.S. and the EU.



On the basis of route of administration, the injectable category has a larger share of revenue, and it will maintain its position in the years to come.



This is for the reason most of the drugs for osteoporosis come in the form of injectables.



Moreover, this route of administration has numerous advantages for example injectable drugs don’t cause stomach upset and it might be easier for some people to schedule a quarterly or yearly infusion than to reminisce to take a monthly or weekly pill.



Instead, the oral & spray category will grow significantly in the years to come. This is because of the increasing preference of people for oral & spray medication because of their ease of use.



The U.S. osteoporosis drugs market has a higher share of revenue and it will maintain its dominance in the future, and the EU osteoporosis drugs market will grow at a significant rate as stated .



This is as a result of the high incidence rate of bone-related ailments and osteoporosis-related fractures, the increasing count of clinics and hospitals, the increasing government investment for emerging cutting-edge healthcare infra, and the growing number of consciousness programs.



It is because of the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, the demand for osteoporosis drugs will continue to increase in the U.S. and EU.

