SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Bausch Health Companies Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 25, 2023 – (NYSE: BHC)

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Shareholders who purchased shares of BHC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/bausch-health-loss-submission-form/?id=44543&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: August 6, 2020 to May 3, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation (“B+L”), including the benefits it would provide for Bausch shareholders and the effects it would have on Bausch post-spinoff. The complaint also alleges that the spinoff was done not to benefit shareholders but instead to undermine plaintiff lawsuits stemming from securities laws violations in 2016. Defendants’ statements about the B+L spinoff have caused significant damages for Bausch investors. On August 6, 2020, when the spinoff was announced, Bausch’s stock closed at $20.13 per share. The stock traded as high as $34.38 per share before falling to its current trading prices of under $10 per share.

DEADLINE: September 25, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/bausch-health-loss-submission-form/?id=44543&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BHC during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the life cycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 25, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

