Private LTE/5G networks: technology provider battlecards

"Technology providers would like their technologies to become an essential part of private networks, but it is too early to say which technology vision will prevail."



This report provides an overview of the different groups of private network technology providers. It assesses the strengths and weaknesses of each group and how they compare to others. The report also provides recommendations for operators, vendors and other players interested in private LTE/5G networks.



Key questions answered in this report





What are the different types of private network technology providers?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each type of technology provider?

How do the groups of technology providers compare to each other when competing for private network contracts?



The following groups are featured in this case studies report.





Established network equipment providers

Challenger network equipment providers

Wi-Fi vendors

Hyperscalers



