Exosome Technologies Global Market Report 2023

The global exosome technologies market is expected to grow from $0.04 billion in 2022 to $0.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.28%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The exosome technologies market is expected to reach $0.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.72%.



The exosome technologies market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing exosome technologies services such as vaccine development, biomarker production, exosome-based diagnostic testing, and therapeutic development.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.The exosome technologies market consists of sales of exosome isolation kits, purification reagents, characterization tools, analysis kits, and exosome-based therapeutic products.



Values in this market are ’factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Exosome technologies refer to the use of exosomes, which are small extracellular vesicles of endosomal origin, in various fields such as regenerative medicine, biotechnology, and biomedical research.Exosome technology has potential applications in diagnostics, particularly in liquid biopsy-based diagnostics and biomarker discovery projects.



Exosomes can be used as diagnostic biomarkers for the early detection of diseases.



North America was the largest region in the exosome technologies market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of exosome technologies are loaded cargo and non-cargo.Loaded cargo refers to exosomes that have been engineered to contain specific cargos, such as therapeutic agents, through either passive or active loading methods.



They are derived from various cell sources, including HEK293 cells, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), platelets, erythrocytes, natural killer cells, and other cell sources, for various applications in therapeutics and diagnostics done by end-users, including health care providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end-users.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the exosome technologies market.Chronic disease refers to a health condition or disease that is persistent or long-lasting in its effects, usually lasting for three months or longer, and may get worse over time.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases demands exosome technologies that offer potential uses such as identifying disease-specific biomarkers and monitoring disease progression using exosome cargo analysis, targeted drug delivery, and immune modulation in chronic conditions. For instance, in January 2023, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a US-based international resource for the scientific research community, the number of individuals aged 50 years and older having one or more chronic illnesses is projected to rise by 99.5%, reaching 142.66 million by 2050, up from 71.522 million in 2020 in the United States. Furthermore, in July 2022, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), an Australia-based government agency, approximately 47%, or 11.6 million individuals in Australia, were estimated to be affected by at least one of the ten chosen chronic ailments. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the exosome technologies market.



Advanced exosome characterization technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the exosome technology market.Companies operating in the exosome technology market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, Creative Biolabs Inc., a US-based biotech company, launched a platform named NanosightTM for exosome characterization using Nanosight technology. Nanosight is a nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) technique that allows for the visualization and quantification of exosomes based on their size and concentration. By utilizing this platform, Creative Biolabs aims to provide researchers with advanced tools for the characterization and analysis of exosomes, facilitating their understanding of exosome properties and functions.



In November 2021, Lonza, a Switzerland-based biotechnology research company, acquired the exosome manufacturing facility of Codiak BioSciences for $65 million.With this acquisition, Lonza aims to strengthen its position in the exosome market and meet the growing demand for exosome-based therapeutics and diagnostics.



Codiak BioSciences is a US-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of exosome-based therapeutics.



The countries covered in the exosome technologies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The exosome technologies market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides exosome technologies market statistics, including exosome technologies industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an exosome technologies market share, detailed exosome technologies market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the exosome technologies industry. This exosome technologies market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

